Bank loan delinquencies rise as write-offs fall

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Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains amid revived AI hopes
Seoul stocks opened 2.2 percent higher Tuesday as AI-linked tech gains, lower oil prices and softer bond yields boosted investor sentiment.
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Kospi closes 1.65% higher on chip gains despite Middle East tensions
Seoul shares rose 1.65 percent as institutional buying lifted Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor stocks despite Middle East tensions and oil above $100.
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BOK launches pilot program for 24-hour offshore won settlement
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said the round-the-clock network will make won trading and settlement easier for foreign investors.
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Kospi opens higher on chip gains
Stocks opened higher Monday on gains in major chipmakers, while high oil prices and Middle East tensions tempered investor sentiment.