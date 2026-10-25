Bake it till you make it

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K-Monster commeth
A model shows off doll products at the K-Monster pop-up store in Lotte Department Store's Lotte World Mall branch in southern Seoul on Oct. 25.
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Curling for all
A Seoul tournament gathered 140 athletes from 16 disability welfare organizations for an inclusive floor curling competition.
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Building a coalition
Union members gathered in central Seoul to demand collective bargaining agreements with prime contractors.
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'Equality' statue sheds tears in France
City hall employees remove graffiti from the "Egalité" statue on the Monument à la République in Paris days after riots and looting occurred on the sidelines of nationwide protests against the high cost of living.