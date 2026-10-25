Bake it till you make it

Desserts and other entries are on display at the 23rd Korea Local Food Culture Festival & International Top Chef Grand Prix Festival at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25. 

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
Desserts and other entries are on display at the 23rd Korea Local Food Culture Festival & International Top Chef Grand Prix Festival at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25. The Grand Prix is an annual international cooking competition that draws a large number of culinary students and professional chefs, making for fierce competition.

Desserts and other entries are on display at the 23rd Korea Local Food Culture Festival & International Top Chef Grand Prix Festival at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25. 

The Grand Prix is an annual international cooking competition that draws a large number of culinary students and professional chefs, making for fierce competition.

business dessert photo cake

Read more

See more articles