Baemin reviews controversial apartment access rules amid rider complaints

The delivery app is collecting rider reports on apartment entry restrictions, from ID checks to motorcycle bans.

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DH, 요기요 팔고 배민 품는다 (서울=연합뉴스) 강민지 기자 = 독일 딜리버리히어로(DH)가 공정거래위원회 요구를 받아들여 한국 배달 앱 1위 '배달의민족'을 인수하기 위해 2위 '요기요'를 매각하기로 했다. DH는 28일 오후 공식 홈페이지에 통해 'DH는 2021년 1분기에 (공정위로부터) 최종 서면 통보를 받기를 희망한다'라고 밝혔다. 이 같은 입장은 공정위의 요구 조건을 수용하겠다는 뜻이라고 딜리버리히어로코리아(DHK)는 설명했다. 앞서 공정위는 DH가 배달의민족 운영사인 우아한형제들을 인수하려면 요기요를 운영하는 DHK의 지분 전부를 6개월 안에 제3자에게 매각하라고 조건부 승인 결정을 내렸다. 사진은 29일 서울 한 배민라이더스 센터. 2020.12.29 mjkang@yna.co.kr/2020-12-29 14:39:40/
Delivery motorcycles with the logo of Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, are parked at a Baemin Riders center in Seoul in Dec. 29, 2020.

Food delivery app Baedal Minjok is taking a closer look at apartment access rules for delivery riders as complaints mount over restrictions requiring identification or limiting how riders enter buildings.

Baedal Minjok, commonly known as Baemin, collected reports about difficulties accessing apartment complexes from its delivery riders through its Baemin Connect platform from Aug. 11 to Friday, delivery industry sources said Thursday.

The survey asked riders to describe requirements they found inconvenient or excessive during deliveries and provide the areas and names of the apartment complexes where they encountered them. The survey reportedly drew an enthusiastic response from riders, with many sharing their experiences.

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Cases of apartment complexes requiring delivery riders to go through excessive entry procedures, including presenting identification and filling out visitor logs, have recently circulated online.

Other cases involved apartment complexes barring motorcycles from entering their grounds, which forced riders to leave the vehicles at the main entrance and walk long distances. Some reportedly required riders to use only freight elevators to keep them from crossing paths with residents.

A labor union representing delivery riders has called on delivery platform operators to step in, saying individual riders are often in no position to challenge demands from apartment management.

"We plan to review various measures based on the results of the survey," said an official from Woowa Youths, the logistics subsidiary of Baedal Minjok operator Woowa Brothers. "We currently operate programs including legal and psychological counseling support and guidance on industrial accident insurance for riders who encounter unfair situations while working."


BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

delivery business baemin baedal minjok industry rider union food delivery

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