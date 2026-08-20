Baemin reviews controversial apartment access rules amid rider complaints

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It’s a dog’s life — and a luxurious one at that in Korea
Korean pet owners are driving demand for luxury carriers, designer raincoats and premium health-focused pet food.
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How hard can it be? DIY auto repairs shift into top gear as garage prices soar.
The high prices of service garages combined with easy accessibility to maintenance tutorials are putting drivers in the mechanic's seat.
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Venture investments touch new high in first half
Venture funding reached 8.87 trillion won ($6.34 billion) in the first half of 2026, driven by major investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics.
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SK hynix launches record $29B share buyback and cancellation after stock loses half its value
The chipmaker will repurchase and retire 3.3 percent of its shares after its stock fell nearly 49 percent from its June peak.