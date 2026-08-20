Baemin reviews controversial apartment access rules amid rider complaints

Delivery motorcycles with the logo of Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, are parked at a Baemin Riders center in Seoul in Dec. 29, 2020. YONHAP

The delivery app is collecting rider reports on apartment entry restrictions, from ID checks to motorcycle bans.

Food delivery app Baedal Minjok is taking a closer look at apartment access rules for delivery riders as complaints mount over restrictions requiring identification or limiting how riders enter buildings.

Baedal Minjok, commonly known as Baemin, collected reports about difficulties accessing apartment complexes from its delivery riders through its Baemin Connect platform from Aug. 11 to Friday, delivery industry sources said Thursday.

The survey asked riders to describe requirements they found inconvenient or excessive during deliveries and provide the areas and names of the apartment complexes where they encountered them. The survey reportedly drew an enthusiastic response from riders, with many sharing their experiences.

Cases of apartment complexes requiring delivery riders to go through excessive entry procedures, including presenting identification and filling out visitor logs, have recently circulated online.

Other cases involved apartment complexes barring motorcycles from entering their grounds, which forced riders to leave the vehicles at the main entrance and walk long distances. Some reportedly required riders to use only freight elevators to keep them from crossing paths with residents.

A labor union representing delivery riders has called on delivery platform operators to step in, saying individual riders are often in no position to challenge demands from apartment management.

"We plan to review various measures based on the results of the survey," said an official from Woowa Youths, the logistics subsidiary of Baedal Minjok operator Woowa Brothers. "We currently operate programs including legal and psychological counseling support and guidance on industrial accident insurance for riders who encounter unfair situations while working."





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]