Non-accrual loans at Korea’s four largest banks rose 32 percent this year as struggling manufacturers and small businesses fell further behind the chip sector.

Bad loans at Korea’s four biggest banks have jumped 32 percent this year to more than 5 trillion won ($3.8 billion), as a semiconductor boom leaves traditional manufacturers and smaller businesses struggling to pay their debts.

Non-accrual loans, or loans on which banks are no longer receiving regular interest payments, at KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana and Woori banks totaled 5.09 trillion won at the end of the third quarter, which is up 1.24 trillion won, or 32.2 percent, from 3.85 trillion won at the end of last year, according to the banks’ regulatory filings with the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) on Wednesday.

Corporate non-accrual loans rose 44 percent over the same period, accounting for about 93 percent of the total increase. Total lending grew just 3.3 percent, pushing the banks’ non-accrual loan ratio up from 0.26 percent to 0.33 percent.

The deterioration comes amid a K-shaped divide in the economy, in which some sectors thrive while others decline. Chipmakers are riding a boom, while traditional manufacturers in industries such as steel and petrochemicals, along with small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), face worsening cash shortages.

Delinquency data the FSS released the same day, an earlier warning sign that tracks loans overdue by a month or more, showed the same trend. The delinquency rate on corporate loans at Korean banks was 0.72 percent at the end of September, up 0.11 percentage points from a year earlier. The rate for large companies reached 0.33 percent, the highest September figure in seven years, while the rate for SMEs rose 0.10 percentage points to 0.85 percent. The overall delinquency rate, including household loans, was 0.59 percent, the highest September figure in a decade.

The corporate delinquency rate did fall 0.14 percentage points from 0.86 percent in August. “The rate fell from the previous month because of the clearing of delinquent loans at the end of the quarter,” an FSS official said. “The medium- to long-term upward trend is continuing.”





BY PARK HYUN-JU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]