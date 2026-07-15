Auto exports set new record by growing 5.8% in June

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Workplace deaths hit record low in first half of year, but manufacturing fatalities rise
Industrial accident fatalities fell 11.8 percent to a record-low 253 in the first half, led by declines in construction and small businesses even as manufacturing deaths surged after major fires and explosions.
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Hanwha Ocean bags $265M deal for 2 very large crude carriers
With the contract, the shipbuilder has secured over $4.6 billion in orders this year for 27 vessels, including liquefied natural gas and ammonia transporters.
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Hanwha approves corporate split as tech, lifestyle units spin off
The company will be divided into the surviving entity, Hanwha Corporation, and a newly established company, tentatively named Hanwha Machinery & Service Holdings.
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Over 200 foreign workers at HD HHI unionize after new contract reduces base pay
More than 200 workers employed by the shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) joined the Korea Metal Workers' Union following the introduction of the new compensation system that reduced base pay.