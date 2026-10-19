Auto exports fall 5.5% in September amid Middle East tensions

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HD Hyundai shows off unmanned warship technology in U.S. with Anduril
The Korean shipbuilder demonstrated autonomous navigation, mission changes and emergency responses off the California coast.
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LS Electric wins 170 billion won U.S. switchgear deal
The Korean equipment maker will supply 38-kilovolt switchgear for an unnamed U.S. tech company’s hyperscale AI data center.
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Korean manufacturers redraw China playbook as U.S. pressure escalates
Samsung, SK hynix and Hyundai are shifting investment toward the United States, India, Vietnam and Japan as the Trump administration and intensifying U.S.-China competition reshape supply chains.
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Korea’s chip boom swells national income, but leaves workers with little to show
Nearly 80 percent of Korea’s first-half income growth went to companies and self-employed owners, while employee compensation accounted for just 16.5 percent.