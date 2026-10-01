Authorities find 473 violations at Hanwha's deadly Daejeon plant

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Samsung brings chip titans to the table at Korean art gala in London
The opening of the “Korea: 2,000 Years of Creativity” exhibition features the collection of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
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SK hynix seeks to quell investor concern as it weighs funding options for Solidigm
The chipmaker released a statement addressing a potential public listing of its subsidiary, noting that all options are being considered.
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Shinhan Bank data breach leaks personal, credit information of 25,000 customers
The CEO vowed to fully compensate affected customers for any losses caused by the leak, which involved personal and credit information such as their names, phone numbers, annual income and calculated loan limits.
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Six petrochemical companies indicted for price-fixing
LG Chem, Aekyung Chemical, OCI, Lotte Fine Chemical, PKC and Unid allegedly colluded for several years to raise prices for eight petrochemical products.