August auto exports down 30 percent from last year

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Cultural, knowledge-intensive business trade posts $6.44B deficit in H1
Intellectual property royalties posted a deficit of $4.9 billion, while professional and business services were $4.67 billion in the red.
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Hanwha Systems to work with UAE’s Edge Group on integrated air defense network
The Hanwha Group affiliate signed a term sheet with the state-run defense firm, setting the direction of the country’s weapons procurement plan.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales rise following launch of Apple's foldable iPhone
Sales for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales in Korea grew about 10 percent after Apple's foldable iPhone Duo was unveiled, possibly aided by an approximately 1 million won ($725) difference in price.
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U.S. trade agency probes Samsung, Apple and Google
The International Trade Commission opened a patent investigation over audio technologies and could consider import and sales bans.