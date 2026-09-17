August auto exports down 30 percent from last year

Used cars are parked in Incheon on March 8 before being exported. YONHAP

Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.

Korea's auto exports plunged 29.8 percent in August from a year earlier due to fewer working days and production disruptions caused by strikes, data showed Thursday.

The combined value of automobile shipments fell to $3.85 billion last month from $5.49 billion a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said in a press release.

“Fewer working days due to summer holidays and production losses stemming from strikes at some carmakers weighed on exports,” it said.

By region, exports to North America and the European Union contracted 28.2 percent and 16.8 percent, respectively, to $1.84 billion and $659 million.

Exports to Asia and the Middle East plunged 41.9 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively, to $343 million and $234 million.

The number of vehicles exported also decreased 26.9 percent on-year to 146,000 units last month, the ministry said.

Domestically, 110,000 vehicles were sold last month, down 20.8 percent from a year earlier. The number of locally produced vehicles declined 35.8 percent to 206,000.

Six out of 10 vehicles sold in the domestic market were all-electric, gasoline-hybrid or other environmentally friendly models.

The ministry expected vehicle exports and production to improve later this year as major carmakers have reached wage agreements with labor unions.





Yonhap