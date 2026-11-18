Audi Korea is cruising as it joined the “10,000 club” for annual sales this year a month earlier than last year as the brand continues to rebound.

Audi Korea is cruising as it joined the “10,000 club” for annual sales this year a month earlier than last year as the brand continues to rebound.

The cornerstone of the success is a strategic shift in the product portfolio initiated last year, offering both EVs and internal combustion engine models to serve diverse customer preferences. Building on last year’s expanded options with new model rollouts, the automaker is consolidating its foothold by strengthening its performance in core segments.

The lineup revamp included 16 new-generation models with standouts such as the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron sedans, underpinned by the cutting-edge Premium Platform Electric architecture dedicated to EVs. Key models such as the A5 sedan and Q5 midsize SUV are built on new Premium Platform Combustion platforms, while four new models — the A6 sedan, the limited-run A6 Black Edition, the Q3 compact SUV and the Q5 — align with diverse consumer lifestyles and driver needs.

This shift in strategy goes well beyond a simple expansion of the vehicle lineup. Prospective EV buyers gain access to advanced electrification technology, while internal combustion engine traditionalists get state-of-the-art updates to familiar driving options.

The true mettle of an automaker’s lineup is evaluated from the initial vehicle unveiling to the customer's ultimate choice. It offers consumers the chance to inspect the vehicle firsthand, take test drives, and assess how seamlessly it fits into their daily routines. With the lineup expansion, Audi is now embedding itself into consumer consideration with a solid foundation for sustainable sales.

Following a wave of strong tech-based sales last year, the brand proved the effectiveness of its systematic efforts to overhaul its product portfolio as it surpassed the 10,000-unit cumulative sales threshold.

By pairing both product appeal with bespoke customer experiences, the carmaker is cementing its competitive edge and long-term presence in a discerning automotive market.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]