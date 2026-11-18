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Stella Artois serves up holiday cheer with Pure Gold pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul
The Belgian beer Stella Artois is hosting the “Pure Gold Bar” exclusive holiday pop-up at Sounds Forest on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, from Tuesday to Dec. 31.
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Incheon, IFEZ to bolster investment to become biotech, K-culture hub
Incheon plans to bolster investment to raise competitiveness with K-content and biopharmaceuticals by leveraging the foundations laid in Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna.
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LIG D&A sets sights on new heights at Drone and Urban Air Mobility expo
LIG Defense & Aerospace (D&A) showcased its unmanned systems at the flagship Drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Expo 2026 at the Kintex convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, through Nov. 6.
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Olive Young rejuvenates nearby commercial districts with sales boost
It’s not just customers getting glow-ups from CJ Olive Young stores: neighboring commercial areas are seeing a spike in sales, as areas within a 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) radius of a store see sales climb as much as 18.3 percent.