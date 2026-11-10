Atlas is on a roll: Hyundai's humanoid robot trades feet for wheels

Boston Dynamics, Hyundai Motor Group's robotics subsidiary, unveiled a wheeled Atlas humanoid robot that spins, jumps and glides to test advanced whole-body control technology.

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보스턴다이내믹스, 연구용 바퀴형 아틀라스 공개 (서울=연합뉴스) 현대차그룹 로봇 전문 계열사 보스턴다이내믹스가 9일(현지시간) 휴머노이드 로봇 아틀라스에 발 대신 휠을 장착하고 다양한 고난도 동작을 수행하는 영상을 공개했다고 10일 밝혔다. 사진은 아틀라스 휠타입이 360도 회전 점프를 수행하는 모습. 2026.11.10 [보스턴다이내믹스 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-11-10 13:14:48/
Boston Dynamics' wheeled humanoid robot Atlas performs a 360-degree spinning jump in a video released on Nov. 9.

Atlas has traded its feet for wheels — and it's now spinning, jumping and gliding like a figure skater.

Boston Dynamics, the robotics subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, showed off the wheeled version of its humanoid robot in a video released Monday, demonstrating its agility with a 360-degree spinning jump and other acrobatic moves.

The company said the demonstration was part of an effort to test how reliably Atlas operates under demanding conditions that push its motors and whole-body control technology to their limits.

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In the video, Atlas appears with a wheel attached to each leg in place of its feet. Gliding smoothly like a figure skater, the robot leaps into the air, completes a 360-degree spin and lands on the ground.

Atlas also moves freely forward, backward and sideways, and even lifts one leg while balancing on a single wheel. The wheeled version appears to move faster than the conventional Atlas, which runs on two feet.

However, Boston Dynamics said the wheeled Atlas is strictly for research with no plans for commercialization.

“A wheeled Atlas isn’t a product,” Andy Wu, a Controls Engineer on the Atlas team, said in a article on Boston Dynamics official website. “It’s a research testbed.”

“The goal of this project was to see how faithfully a learned whole-body controller can work with real actuators, especially when they’re running at the edge of their performance envelopes,” Wu added.

보스턴다이내믹스, 연구용 바퀴형 아틀라스 공개 (서울=연합뉴스) 현대차그룹 로봇 전문 계열사 보스턴다이내믹스가 9일(현지시간) 휴머노이드 로봇 아틀라스에 발 대신 휠을 장착하고 다양한 고난도 동작을 수행하는 영상을 공개했다고 10일 밝혔다. 사진은 아틀라스 휠타입이 방향을 전환하며 주행하는 모습. 2026.11.10 [보스턴다이내믹스 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-11-10 13:14:42/
Boston Dynamics' wheeled humanoid robot Atlas changes direction while moving in a video released on Nov. 9.

The company explained that fast-moving wheeled robots are particularly well suited to testing motor performance limits because their motors must support the robot's weight while accelerating, turning and stopping.

Boston Dynamics trained Atlas to perform the 360-degree spinning jump through repeated practice in a virtual simulation. As a result, the physical robot successfully completed the maneuver on its first attempt.

“Some of the moves came from a library of human motion capture data,” Wu said. “I deliberately looked for clips with a lot of foot sliding, since that seemed like exactly where wheels would make things interesting. And it was! Take the side dashes: where a person would slide their feet, the policy learned to steer the wheels and roll through it.”

“It was fascinating to see these little tricks emerge on their own,” Wu added.


BY NAM YOON-SEO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

atlas industry hyundai motor group humanoid business boston dynamics robot

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