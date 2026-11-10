Atlas is on a roll: Hyundai's humanoid robot trades feet for wheels

Atlas has traded its feet for wheels — and it's now spinning, jumping and gliding like a figure skater.

Boston Dynamics, the robotics subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, showed off the wheeled version of its humanoid robot in a video released Monday, demonstrating its agility with a 360-degree spinning jump and other acrobatic moves.

The company said the demonstration was part of an effort to test how reliably Atlas operates under demanding conditions that push its motors and whole-body control technology to their limits.

In the video, Atlas appears with a wheel attached to each leg in place of its feet. Gliding smoothly like a figure skater, the robot leaps into the air, completes a 360-degree spin and lands on the ground.

Atlas also moves freely forward, backward and sideways, and even lifts one leg while balancing on a single wheel. The wheeled version appears to move faster than the conventional Atlas, which runs on two feet.

However, Boston Dynamics said the wheeled Atlas is strictly for research with no plans for commercialization.

“A wheeled Atlas isn’t a product,” Andy Wu, a Controls Engineer on the Atlas team, said in a article on Boston Dynamics official website. “It’s a research testbed.”

“The goal of this project was to see how faithfully a learned whole-body controller can work with real actuators, especially when they’re running at the edge of their performance envelopes,” Wu added.

Boston Dynamics' wheeled humanoid robot Atlas changes direction while moving in a video released on Nov. 9. BOSTON DYNAMICS

The company explained that fast-moving wheeled robots are particularly well suited to testing motor performance limits because their motors must support the robot's weight while accelerating, turning and stopping.

Boston Dynamics trained Atlas to perform the 360-degree spinning jump through repeated practice in a virtual simulation. As a result, the physical robot successfully completed the maneuver on its first attempt.

“Some of the moves came from a library of human motion capture data,” Wu said. “I deliberately looked for clips with a lot of foot sliding, since that seemed like exactly where wheels would make things interesting. And it was! Take the side dashes: where a person would slide their feet, the policy learned to steer the wheels and roll through it.”

“It was fascinating to see these little tricks emerge on their own,” Wu added.





BY NAM YOON-SEO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]