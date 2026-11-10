As young renters in shrinking homes turn to storage hacks, retailers embrace the space-savvy trend 

Storage baskets, shelves and household organizers are displayed at a JAJU store at Coex in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. KIM MIN-YOUNG

As rents rise and solo households grow, young Koreans are turning overlooked corners into storage with slim carts, tension rods and stackable organizers.

After moving from a spacious family home into a 6-pyeong (213.5-square-foot) officetel in Mapo District, western Seoul, a 31-year-old Seoul resident began getting creative with stacking her possessions in her cramped home's overlooked corners.

In the kitchen, a slim rolling cart sits in the gap beside her refrigerator. “I looked at bigger places last year, but the rent was 200,000 won ($148.7) more a month,” said the PhD student surnamed Choi. “So I decided the room would just have to get taller.”

She is one of many young Koreans who are trying to make the best of small spaces. With less space for their rent, some people are building up instead of moving out, and sales of storage and household goods at budget chains and lifestyle brands have risen this year.

Tension rods wedged between walls, bins stacked several high and carts slid into gaps barely wider than a hand are turning cramped studios into exercises in hidden storage. Sometimes the extra room turns up in unexpected places.

She has plenty of company. Jachwinam, a YouTube channel that has toured more than 1,500 homes of people living alone, has seen the same instinct at work.

"The smaller the space, the more people seem to use vertical space," Jung Sung-kwon, who runs the channel, told the Korea JoongAng Daily. "They end up stacking things. I think there’s no other way."

A common sight is the slim pullout rack that slides into the gap next to a refrigerator, now available in centimeter increments starting at just 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) wide. "The fact that a product gets made means there’s demand for it," Jung said.

Government data suggests the squeeze is real. Young households, those headed by people aged 19 to 34, had an average of 31.1 square meters (334.8 square feet) of floor space per person in 2024, down from 32.7 square meters a year earlier, according to the 2024 Korea Housing Survey released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in November 2025.

Storage containers and organizers are displayed at a Daiso store in Gangdong District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. KIM MIN-YOUNG

The share of people living below the minimum housing standard of 14 square meters for one person rose from 6.1 percent to 8.2 percent, more than double the 3.8 percent average for all households.

Korea’s neighbors are feeling a similar pinch. In Japan, 32.9 percent of working people in their 30s or younger who live alone said their homes fall below the government’s minimum standard of 25 square meters for one person, according to a July 2025 survey by the Central Council of Workers’ Welfare Organizations, a labor-affiliated civic group.

In Taiwan, 52.4 percent of renters who applied for government rent subsidies lived in units smaller than 10 ping, or about 33 square meters, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s 2024 housing demand survey.

Jung puts it in rent terms. "When I first started, a 10 million won deposit with 500,000 won a month felt like the average," he said. "These days, that gets you something close to a semi-basement. To get the kind of place it got you a few years ago, you’d probably need to pay 700,000 or 800,000 won a month."

And more people are going it alone. As of Nov. 1, 2025, Korea had 8.24 million single-person households, or 36.6 percent of all ordinary households, according to census data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics in July.

Storage boxes and organizers are displayed at a Muji store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. KIM MIN-YOUNG

For some, the stacking starts at Daiso. In the storage aisle, the shelf edges double as measuring tapes, printed with a line urging shoppers to "measure the size of the item you need." Pantry bins and stackable baskets sit in neat rows at 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 won, and nothing in the store costs more than 5,000 won.

"Moving costs me a month’s rent in fees alone. This costs me a lunch," said Park Ji-hoon, aged 27, who lives in a 7-pyeong studio in Gwanak District, southern Seoul.

Daiso’s storage and organizing sales rose about 10 percent from January to October compared to the same period last year, the company said. Clothes got much of the attention: sales of clothing organizers jumped about 50 percent, followed by drawer units at about 30 percent and nonwoven fabric boxes and desk organizers at about 20 percent each.

Online, the chatter is louder still. Social media mentions of sunaptem, or storage items, rose 314.86 percent from Sept. 22 to Oct. 23 compared to the same period last year, according to big data platform Sometrend. "There are so many viewers who buy what they see that it’s sometimes scary," Jung said.

Daiso, for its part, sees its tension rods and pantry bins as everyday staples rather than viral hits. "Rather than seeing sales change sharply because of a particular issue, these are products that sell steadily all the time," the company said.

A still from YouTube channel Jachwinam, where the guest of the show introduces his organizing methods. SCREEN CAPTURE

A few steps up the price ladder, closets are the big project. At JAJU, the lifestyle brand Shinsegae Casa acquired from Shinsegae International at the end of last year, storage and organizing sales rose by "around 20 percent" over the same period, the company said Monday.

The brand's October bestsellers read like a fall wardrobe reset: a two-drawer chest at 139,000 won ($103.1), a 20-pack of nonslip knit hangers at 29,900 won and a 10-pack of anti-stretch hangers at 7,900 won.

"As single-person households increase and interest in making living spaces more efficient grows, a variety of furniture and storage products that make better use of space are gaining popularity," JAJU said in a written response.

At Muji, a sign above stacks of polypropylene drawers promises shoppers can build "your own translucent drawers" by mixing different heights. The cases start at 24,900 won. "Daiso for the small stuff, Muji for the things people see," said Choi Min-ji, 24, a university student, referencing Muji's more upscale reputation.

The formula appears to be paying off for the Japanese brand. Muji Korea’s revenue rose about 21 percent to 217.7 billion won in the fiscal year ended August 2025, and operating profit rose to 12.6 billion won from 7.5 billion won, according to its audit report and earlier filings. Household goods sales grew roughly 30 percent over the same period, according to industry estimates.

A still from YouTube channel Jachwinam, where the guest of the show introduces his organizing methods. SCREEN CAPTURE

Not everyone stays put. The YouTube host said many of the people he films who buy homes do so farther out, in Gyeonggi and elsewhere in the capital area.

"Our parents’ generation could grow the size of their homes within Seoul," he said. "Now that seems to be spreading out widely into the capital region."





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]