As Nvidia begins Huang probe, Korean chipmakers brace for impact

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

An investigation into Jensen Huang raises concerns over Nvidia’s leadership and its deep ties to Korea’s AI chip industry.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s personal peccadillos are sending ripples of uncertainty through Korea's semiconductor industry, which has grown increasingly reliant on the U.S. chip giant amid the global AI boom.

As Nvidia's board investigates the allegations, industry watchers warn that a disruption in Huang's leadership could have far-reaching consequences for Korean chipmakers and the broader AI ecosystem.

Nvidia's board of directors announced Sunday that it had launched an investigation into Huang’s reported wrongdoing, but said it had "no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.”

The board also reaffirmed its confidence in Huang and the company's management.

The potential fallout for the industry could depend largely on whether Huang remains at the helm. If the investigation uncovers serious wrongdoing, such as the leaking of confidential information, pressure for a leadership change could intensify.

Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, has personally overseen everything from product development and partnerships with major customers to investments.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, far right, SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, second from right, Naver founder Lee Hae-jin, far left, and LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo toast together at a gathering of grilled pork and soju at the restaurant Hyeongnim, Jeoyo in Seoul's Mapo District on June 5. JOINT PRESS CORPS

His hands-on approach has been evident in his meetings with Korean business leaders, including the so-called “Kkanbu meeting” — a highly publicized gathering with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung last year — as well as a samgyeopsal (pork belly) dinner with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin in June.

Apple, which was similarly shaped by the strong influence of co-founder Steve Jobs, saw Tim Cook take over as CEO after Jobs stepped down. Nvidia, however, has yet to establish a clear succession plan.

“Nvidia is not an ordinary company, and Jensen is not an ordinary CEO,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon told Bloomberg. “He IS Nvidia, clearly sets the long-term strategy and direction, and [with supposedly 60 direct reports] pulls most of the company’s strings himself.”

One immediate concern is the potential impact on the AI investment ecosystem.

Nvidia has invested in or helped finance so-called neocloud companies, which rent out AI computing capacity. The practice has drawn persistent criticism over what is known as circular financing, in which companies receiving Nvidia's financial backing use that money to purchase Nvidia chips.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, sits next to Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China, at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2024, in this photo from Netthunder's LinkedIn. SCREEN CAPTURE

"Huang has played a leading role in expanding the AI ecosystem, so we need to see whether that growth momentum can be sustained," said Noh Geun-chang, head of semiconductor industry analysis firm Semicon Research Lab. "Financial institutions place great importance on trust, so if the situation worsens, they may reconsider their financial support."

Nvidia is also one of the largest buyers of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips produced by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Samsung Electronics is supplying sixth-generation HBM4 chips for Nvidia's next-generation AI accelerators and is discussing supplying seventh-generation HBM4E and eighth-generation HBM5 chips.

SK hynix signed a multiyear technology agreement with Nvidia in June to jointly develop memory chips for next-generation AI semiconductors.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics also signed a long-term supply agreement with Nvidia last month for semiconductor package substrates used in AI chips.

Nvidia is reportedly investing 2.6 trillion won ($1.9 billion) to expand production facilities in Sejong as well.

The logos of Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics, left, and SK hynix YONHAP

"If Nvidia's credibility deteriorates and the semiconductor market contracts as a result, the consequences could be devastating for Korean companies," Lee Jong-hwan, a professor at Sangmyung University’s system semiconductor engineering department, said.

Others, however, argue that the broader AI industry's growth trajectory is unlikely to be derailed by uncertainty surrounding a single company.

"With the United States and China locked in an intense battle for technological supremacy, the AI industry's overall growth momentum is unlikely to come to a halt," a source in Korea's semiconductor industry said. "Even if Nvidia loses momentum, competitors such as AMD could absorb that demand."

Long-term supply agreements between Nvidia and Korean chipmakers could also cushion any short-term impact.

"Korean companies' advanced memory technology and production capacity would be difficult to replace in the short term," Jeong Hyung-gon, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. "The real risk facing Korea's semiconductor industry lies not so much in Huang's personal future as in a supply chain structure that has become increasingly dependent on a particular company and the AI ecosystem."

Nvidia shares fell 4.6 percent to around $178 in overnight trading ahead of Monday's regular U.S. stock market session. The stock also fell more than 4 percent on the U.S. online brokerage platform Robinhood the previous day.

"Huang has devoted considerable effort to expanding the AI ecosystem, and we need to see whether that momentum can be maintained," Noh said. "The pace at which the overall AI market expands could slow."





BY KIM IN-KYOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



