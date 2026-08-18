As legal credit tightens, Korea’s vulnerable borrowers turn to loan sharks

Reports of illegal private lending are rising sharply as low-credit borrowers shut out of legal financing face exorbitant rates and aggressive collection tactics.

Reports and inquiries about illegal private lending are on course to hit a record this year as tighter access to legal credit pushes more vulnerable borrowers toward unregistered lenders and complaints over exorbitant interest rates surge.

The Financial Supervisory Service's illegal private lending reporting center received 10,037 cases in the first six months of the year.

The center handled 17,538 cases last year, the highest annual total since 2012, when it opened with 18,237, according to data the regulator submitted to Democratic Party Rep. Lee In-young's office. This year's tally had already passed 10,000 by June.

Unregistered lending accounted for the largest number of cases in the first half at 4,428. Complaints involving excessive interest followed at 3,199, while another 2,004 concerned debt collection practices, including disputes over how lenders pursued repayment. The FSS also recorded 178 cases involving illegal fees, 167 involving unauthorized fund-raising and 61 involving illegal advertising.

Complaints over excessive interest have risen particularly sharply. Monthly cases climbed from 186 in January to 988 in June, increasing every month. The first-half total of 3,199 had already surpassed the 1,904 recorded throughout last year.

The regulator also referred 398 cases for investigation through June, already about 68 percent of the 582 referrals made in all of 2025.

The Korea Research Institute for Financial Inclusion says tighter credit is pushing some borrowers with the weakest credit beyond the licensed market altogether.

The institute estimates that as many as 119,000 low-credit borrowers moved into illegal private lending last year after being rejected by licensed moneylenders. Their borrowing reached as much as 1.55 trillion won ($1.1 billion), with both upper-end estimates nearly double those of the previous year.

A bank branch in Seoul is seen on Aug. 14. YONHAP

"As the threshold for bank lending rose, borrowers with relatively sound credit moved to nonbank lenders and licensed moneylenders," Jo Seong-mok, president of the institute, said. "That pushed out lower-credit borrowers who had been using licensed lenders."

Some illegal lenders are using social media testimonials to make quick loans look like ordinary solutions to everyday financial problems.

A JoongAng Ilbo search on Threads on Aug. 16 for Korean terms commonly used for private loans and emergency cash returned numerous accounts advertising loans through testimonials. One post claimed that a single mother had received urgent help with a child's emergency-room medical bill. Another said the borrower took out a quick loan because they could not afford couples counseling.

When a JoongAng Ilbo reporter messaged an account asking for 400,000 won for a credit card bill, the reply came within seconds: "40/70." It meant borrowing 400,000 won and repaying 700,000 won seven to 12 days later, a 75 percent charge. On a simple annualized basis, the offer carried an interest rate of at least 2,281 percent.

An account advertising illegal private lending on Threads pairs a first-person story about dreading credit card alerts with an offer to settle everything the same day, left, and displays what it presents as a longtime customer's thank-you message, right. SCREEN CAPTURE

Korea caps lending rates at 20 percent a year. Rules that took effect in July 2025 make contracts charging more than 60 percent annual interest void in full, including principal and interest. For loans from unregistered illegal lenders, any agreement to pay interest is void regardless of the rate.

"Registered moneylenders have their advertisements reviewed, but illegal private lenders face no such restrictions," Kim Sang-bong, a professor of economics at Hansung University, said. "The bigger problem is that many people cannot distinguish illegal private lenders from registered lenders."

Borrowers who enter the illegal market can also become vulnerable to newer schemes built around the advance sale of gift certificates and illegal debt collection.

Experts say stronger financial safety nets, including policy-backed loans and debt restructuring, are needed to prevent vulnerable borrowers from resorting to illegal lending. The 20 percent cap can also make the riskiest loans unprofitable for licensed moneylenders. Licensed lenders may therefore reject more borrowers with the weakest credit.

"Regulated financial institutions should lend to these borrowers at rates that reflect market principles so they do not end up turning to illegal private lenders," Yang Jun-sok, a professor of economics at The Catholic University of Korea, said.





BY OH HYO-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]