As investors lost big, Korea Exchange and brokerages reaped over 100 billion won on chip ETFs

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Korea’s household debt set to top $1.4 trillion as borrowing surges
Mortgages and borrowing for stock investment are expected to push household debt past 2 quadrillion won as authorities loosen lending caps for homebuyers.
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Market's latest rebound lends itself to rise in stock loans
Margin debt rose to 30.93 trillion won ($21.9 billion) as investors returned to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares.
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Stock short selling on rise despite market upturn
Outstanding short positions climbed 14 percent even as the Kospi and Kosdaq surged on a market recovery.
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Kospi spikes for fifth straight day on chip rally
The Kospi rose 164.6 points, or 2.42 percent, to close at 6,977.94 as investors snapped up major chipmakers' stocks. The won rose against the dollar.