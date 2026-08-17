As investors lost big, Korea Exchange and brokerages reaped over 100 billion won on chip ETFs

Fees collected between the single-stock leveraged products’ release on May 27 and the end of July amounted to 117.26 billion won ($83 million).

The Korea Exchange (KRX) and securities firms earned more than 100 billion won ($71 million) in related fees in the roughly two months following the launch of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETF), all while many individual investors suffered massive losses.

The KRX and securities firms generated about 117.26 billion won in fees from 16 single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs tied to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix between their launch on May 27 and the end of July, according to data submitted by the bourse operator and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) to Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee.

During the period, securities firms earned a combined 89.4 billion won in brokerage commissions from ETF trading. The KRX collected 24.1 billion won in trading fees and 3.8 billion won in clearing and settlement fees for a combined 27.9 billion won.

Market observers have raised concerns that heavier trading has magnified losses for individual investors while boosting fee income for securities firms.

Citigroup Global Markets Korea Securities estimated in a July 29 report that individual investors had lost $38.7 billion from peak levels through investments in single-stock leveraged products.

2x leveraged ETFs and negative compounding With a 2x leveraged exchange-traded fund, the price movement is doubled, which can result in losses even if a stock rises and then falls back to the original price. How does this happen? If a stock rises in value and then drops back to the original price, the share loses less by percentage as it falls. For twice-leveraged stocks, however, losses are doubled, meaning that the share price may fall below the original value. Regular 2x leveraged Price $100 $100 Rise $130 (+30%) $160 (+60%) Fall $100 (-23.1%) $86.08 (-46.2%)



Actual returns may differ based on the decimal places used to calculate gains and losses.

FSS Gov. Lee Chan-jin had also voiced concerns about single-stock leveraged products at a press conference in June.

“Extremely high turnover is resulting in securities firms being the only ones to profit,” Gov. Lee said. “I am personally deeply concerned about a situation in which the players gain no real benefit while only the systems managing and operating the market profit.”

Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) Gov. Lee Chan-jin speaks during a press conference at the FSS headquarters in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, June 22. YONHAP

As controversy mounted, financial authorities announced additional safeguards for single-stock leveraged products last month. The measures include raising minimum deposit requirements and imposing a limit for individual investors equivalent to about 20 percent of their total investment funds. They also include mandatory investor education and stricter requirements for securities firms to manage discrepancies between ETF market prices and their underlying values.

“While individual investors were exposed to the risks of single-stock leveraged investments, not only securities firms but also the exchange earned tens of billions of won in fee income,” Rep. Park said. “There is nothing inherently wrong with collecting fees when trades take place, but we need to examine whether the exchange properly fulfilled its role as a market overseer while individual investors were being exposed to high-risk products.”





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]