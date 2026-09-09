Artificial intelligence, real emotions

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SK hynix bets on 3-D stacking as next frontier in AI memory
SK hynix unveiled its AI memory roadmap, centered on 3-D-stacked DRAM, high bandwidth memory and customized storage for increasingly complex AI workloads.
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Samsung to take equity stake in Mistral AI, jointly develop AI model
Under the agreement, the two will combine chip design and manufacturing data from Samsung's Device Solutions division with Mistral's large language models to build an AI model optimized for semiconductor work.
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Toys get a second life
A Gangdong toy repair center is collecting broken and unused toys to recycle parts and teach children about environmental protection.
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Daegu’s ancient tombs get Chuseok trim
Workers cut grass at the Bullo-dong tomb complex, home to about 270 Three Kingdoms-era burial mounds, ahead of Chuseok.