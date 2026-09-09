Artificial intelligence, real emotions

Visitors look at an AI call record exhibit at the Smart Work & Contact Center Expo at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 9.

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Visitors look at an AI call record exhibit at the Smart Work & Contact Center Expo at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 9. The AI analyzes call data with the other party to identify and report their emotions, such as dissatisfaction or neutrality.

Visitors look at an AI call record exhibit at the Smart Work & Contact Center Expo at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 9. The AI analyzes calls to identify and report caller emotions, such as dissatisfaction or neutrality.

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