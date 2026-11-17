A human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease is on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo on Oct. 7, 2003. AP/YONHAP

The Korean biotech company's experimental drug slowed disease progression by 31 percent in patients not taking existing dementia medications but failed to provide a statistically significant benefit across the full trial population.

AriBio’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug slowed disease progression by 31 percent in patients who were not taking existing dementia medications but failed to show a statistically significant benefit across the full Phase 3 trial population, as the Korean biotech company works to develop a once-daily oral treatment for the disorder.

Sharon Sha, a professor at Stanford University’s School of Medicine and the principal investigator of the AR1001 trial, presented the results at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in Boston on Monday. AR1001 is an experimental drug that blocks PDE5, an enzyme that breaks down a chemical messenger involved in cognitive functions and memory.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disorder that progressively damages nerve cells in the brain. It accounts for about 60 to 70 percent of dementia cases.

Across the full trial population, the difference between the two groups on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes — or CDR-SB, which measures worsening in memory and daily functioning — was just 0.11 points, a statistically insignificant number.

However, a significant benefit was studied in 604 patients who were not taking existing dementia treatments such as donepezil.

Dr. Sharon Sha, a clinical professor of neurology and neurological Sciences at Stanford University SCREEN CAPTURE

Of the 604 patients, those who received AR1001 worsened 0.44 points less on the CDR-SB than those who received a placebo. The result was statistically significant and represented a 31 percent reduction in symptom progression.

The global Phase 3 trial involved 1,535 patients with early-onset Alzheimer’s from 13 countries. Participants received either AR1001 or a placebo for 52 weeks.

For secondary measures of cognitive function and the ability to perform daily activities, the drug did not lead to statistically significant benefits in the full trial population.

About 10 percent of patients receiving AR1001 and 9.8 percent of those receiving a placebo experienced serious adverse effects. The rate of patients in the AR1001 group who stopped treatment because of such side effects was 5.2 percent, about three times higher than the placebo group’s 1.7 percent.

AriBio plans to conduct additional analyses and continue an extension study while discussing the drug’s approval process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.





BY CHOI EUN-KYUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]