APR Q3 net income rises 47.6% as Medicube revenue doubles

Beauty tech company APR reported sharply higher third quarter revenue and profit, though net income fell short of analyst expectations.

Korean beauty tech company APR on Friday reported a third quarter net income of 110.2 billion won ($82.5 million), up 47.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company, which operates brands like Medicube and Aprilskin, said in a regulatory filing that it posted 160.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 95.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 100.3 percent to 773.1 billion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 132.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.





Yonhap



