Appliance makers focus on maintenance services as rising costs push Koreans to repair, not replace

As customers increasingly repair old devices instead of buying new ones, many appliance makers and retailers struggling to generate steady profits from sales alone are turning to after-sales care as a new revenue source.

Facing a 900,000 won ($670) repair bill for a broken laptop, an office worker surnamed Kim considered simply buying a new one, then saw that comparable models cost more than 2.5 million won.

He decided to fix his computer instead.

But while getting his laptop repaired last week, Kim also signed up for Lotte Himart’s newest appliance repair service. For a one-time 50,000 won fee, the Korean electronics retail chain reimburses subscribers up to 2 million won in repair costs over two years for 34 types of appliances.

“Appliances are so expensive these days that I’ve been getting my devices repaired instead of buying new replacements,” Kim said. “The appliances that I bought when I moved eight years ago are starting to have problems one by one, so I signed up for [the service].”

The home appliances market is shifting. Following subscription services that let consumers rent appliances rather than buy them, care services that handle after-sales maintenance are now spreading.

Lotte Himart’s revenue from its appliance care services grew an average of 56 percent a year, from 21.3 billion won in 2023 to 51.5 billion won last year, the electronics retailer said on Nov. 6. The services brought in 37.3 billion won in the first half of this year alone.

The repair care service launched last month extends coverage to secondhand appliances that customers already own, unlike earlier ones that applied only to recently purchased products. Customers who pay the 50,000 won fee can have repair costs on their current appliances covered for up to two years.

For example, after a maintenance worker repairs a broken refrigerator, the owner can bring the receipt to a Lotte Himart service counter and be reimbursed. The retail chain applies a deductible based on when the appliance was bought: 5,000 won per claim for products less than 10 years old, and 50,000 won for those 10 years or older. The service’s coverage is capped at 1 million won a year or 2 million won over two years.

Samsung Electronics' advertisement for a home appliance AI subscription SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Lotte Himart has also introduced an appliance inspection service for 15,000 won per visit, as well as a preinstallation service — in which workers visit before an appliance is delivered to ensure the space is suitable — for up to 25,000 won per visit.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have launched similar care services for their own products, with maintenance workers visiting to inspect, repair and clean appliances. For about 5,000 to 15,000 won a month, customers can extend the standard one-year free warranty to up to five years.

One-time cleaning services, do-it-yourself replacement services and customized service packages are also available.

An employee of Lotte Himart's appliance repair service inspects a laundry machine. LOTTE HIMART

The rise of care services owes much to the spread of subscriptions.

Customers who signed monthly maintenance subscription plans have grown interested in care services for appliances that they already own. According to Samsung Electronics, one in three major appliances sold in stores is sold through subscriptions, with about 43 percent of subscribers citing convenient after-sales services as the biggest advantage.

Longer replacement cycles and a shrinking population are also factors. Appliance makers and retailers struggling to generate steady profits from sales alone are turning to after-sales care as a new revenue source.

Companies are also counting on a lock-in effect. Customers who stay in regular contact through visits and maintenance are more likely to return to the same store when buying new appliances. The share of Lotte Himart care service users who went on to buy a new appliance rose from 15 percent in 2023 to 52 percent in the first half of this year, according to the company.

“Care services go beyond simply fixing products. They are the most effective way to continuously expand customer touchpoints [with the company] and gather important information, such as real-life usage data,” said a source in the appliance industry. “Whether a company can offer a detailed and convenient after-sales experience will soon become a key competitive differentiator.”





BY CHOI HYUN-JU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]