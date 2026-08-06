Apple App Store revenue in Korea tops 38 trillion won in 2025, report says

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Cohere to set up Korean subsidiary due to fastest client growth in region
The Toronto-based AI firm said Korea is driving nearly half of its Asia Pacific customer growth as it prepares to open a subsidiary in the country later this year.
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White House support for foreign-built Navy ships could open a path for Korean yards
The administration’s backing for overseas construction of four U.S. Navy vessels could create a rare opening for Korean shipbuilders, though Congressional approval remains uncertain.
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Viral 'Banana Kick Baby' gets snack bags bigger than itself
After a video of a toddler reluctantly returning a Banana Kick snack drew millions of views, Nongshim sent the child's family custom oversized bags of its snacks featuring the baby’s face.
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Foreign tourist surge lifts Korean department store sales to records
A flood of overseas visitors and strong card spending helped Hyundai post record department store revenue, while Lotte and Shinsegae are expected to report similar gains.