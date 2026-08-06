Apple App Store revenue in Korea tops 38 trillion won in 2025, report says

View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France on April 23, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

An industry report said Apple’s App Store more than doubled its Korea revenue in five years, driven largely by real-world goods and services.

Apple's App Store generated over 38 trillion won ($26.8 billion) in revenue last year in Korea, more than doubling from five years earlier, an industry report showed Thursday.

The combined amount of sales and bills charged through Apple's App Store in Korea was 38.1 trillion won in 2025, according to joint research conducted by the consulting firm Analysis Group and Professor Michael Lim of Seoul National University, cited by Apple.

By category, sales generated from real-world goods and services came to 32.3 trillion won, accounting for 85 percent of the total.

Revenue from sales of digital products and services was 3.7 trillion won. Sales from in-app advertisements accounted for 2.1 trillion won.

Apple said it did not collect fees for some 90 percent of transactions made through its App Store, as the company only charges fees for purchases made in its digital category.

The user rate for Apple's App Store has also grown in Korea, with average weekly visits nearing 12 million last year.

Mobile apps developed in Korea accounted for 60 percent of all downloads made here, and 50 percent of sales in the local market.

Seventy-six percent of local developers saw their mobile apps being installed in countries outside of Korea, with game developers seeing around 85 percent of downloads coming from abroad, the report also said.





Yonhap



