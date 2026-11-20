An appeals court upheld Kim Beom-su's acquittal, finding insufficient evidence that he manipulated SM Entertainment's stock price during Kakao's 2023 takeover bid.

An appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court's acquittal of Kim Beom-su, founder of tech giant Kakao, on stock price manipulation charges related to the company's 2023 takeover of K-pop agency SM Entertainment.

Kim was indicted on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act by allegedly inflating SM share prices above rival HYBE's tender offer price through mass purchases in February 2023 in order to block HYBE's takeover of SM.

The Seoul High Court upheld the lower court's acquittal of Kim, citing insufficient evidence.

"The evidence presented by prosecutors did not prove that the defendants had intent to manipulate or stabilize share prices through artificial means or conspired to do so," the bench said.

It said every stock transaction has the possibility of affecting the market price, noting that it would be unfair to punish all market purchases just because they might have impacted the price.

The Seoul Southern District Court acquitted Kim in October last year, ruling that just because Kakao's mass purchase of SM shares affected their price, it could not be seen as price manipulation.

After the appellate ruling, Kim told reporters that he would now focus his efforts on Kakao's new projects. Kim currently serves as the head of Kakao's Future Initiative Center.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison term and a fine of 500 million won ($374,000) for Kim.





Yonhap