AMD CEO Lisa Su to visit Korea for AI chip meetings with Samsung, startups

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su gives the keynote presentation at the Advancing AI 2026 conference on July 23 in San Francisco. AP/YONHAP

Lisa Su is expected to meet Korean AI chip executives, government officials and Samsung leaders in Seoul next month.

Lisa Su, chief executive officer of AMD, is expected to visit Korea next month to meet with Korean semiconductor companies and government officials, industry sources said Wednesday.

The visit would come about seven months after her previous trip to Korea in March.

According to government and semiconductor industry sources, Su is considering attending a meeting in Seoul on Oct. 8.

The meeting is expected to include the CEOs of major Korean AI semiconductor companies, including Rebellions, FuriosaAI and Mobilint.

Su is also expected to meet with Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon around the time of the meeting, the sources said.

During her visit, Su is also coordinating meetings with heads of major Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics.

When she visited in March, the AMD chief met with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Samsung Electronics has supplied fifth-generation high bandwidth memory, or HBM3E, chips to AMD for its latest AI solutions since 2025, with the two companies maintaining a close business relationship.





Yonhap