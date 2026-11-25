American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman James Kim, seventh from right, and Ha Jung-woo, vice chair of the Presidential Council on National AI Strategy, sixth from right, pose for a photo during a closed-door roundtable discussion held at the Amcham office in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 25. AMCHAM

Officials from the American Chamber of Commerce and the Presidential Council on National AI Strategy met to talk about furthering bilateral collaboration on data centers, chips and cybersecurity.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman James Kim met with Ha Jung-woo, vice chair of the Presidential Council on National AI Strategy, to discuss Korea’s AI policy priorities and identify opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, Amcham said on Wednesday.

Ha outlined Korea’s national AI strategy and policy priorities aimed at making the country one of the world’s top three AI powers. Participants, including representatives from Amcham member companies such as Apple and AWS, discussed ways to strengthen Korea’s AI ecosystem by expanding infrastructure such as data centers and advancing capabilities in semiconductors, AI models and software.

Discussions focused on how U.S.-Korea cooperation, global technology companies and public-private partnerships could boost AI competitiveness, accelerate industrial adoption and strengthen safeguards through cybersecurity and international standards.

“I see AI as one of the most promising areas for the next phase of the U.S.-Korea economic partnership,” said Kim. “The complementary strengths of the United States and Korea in AI technology, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing present tremendous opportunities for bilateral cooperation.”

“Korea is building its AI innovation ecosystem around three major megaprojects in semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI,” said Ha. “These initiatives are central to our efforts to accelerate AI transformation across industries, public services and everyday life. We will continue to broaden international cooperation in key areas, including infrastructure, energy, AI safety and cybersecurity, to foster a sustainable and inclusive global AI ecosystem.”





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]