Amcham launches 'K-Doorknock' program to support Korean firms' U.S. expansion

American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim speaks at a seminar at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 21. YONHAP

"K-Doorknock" expands the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea's (Amcham) Washington Doorknock program by creating a platform for Korean companies to engage directly with U.S. policymakers and business leaders.

American Chamber of Commerce in Korea's poster promoting the “K-Doorknock” program to support Korean companies' expansion into the U.S. market AMCHAM KOREA

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) said on Monday that it has launched a new initiative to support Korean companies expanding their business operations and investments in the United States.

The program, dubbed “K-Doorknock,” expands Amcham’s annual Washington Doorknock program by creating a dedicated platform for Korean companies to engage directly with U.S. policymakers and business leaders.

The delegation includes senior executives from Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group, Dunamu, SoluM and Hangang Asset Management.

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It also includes representatives from Amcham member companies participating in this year's Washington Doorknock program, including Bayer, Corning, Novelis and Pfizer.

During the four-day visit to Washington from Monday through Thursday, the delegation will meet with officials from the Donald Trump administration and members of the U.S. Congress to discuss ways to expand bilateral investment, strengthen regulatory cooperation and deepen economic ties, the chamber said.

“As investment between our two countries continues to grow in both directions, Amcham is committed to supporting Korean companies expanding in the United States, just as we have long supported [U.S.] companies doing business in Korea,” Amcham Chairman James Kim said in a release.





Yonhap