Amcham launches 'K-Doorknock' program to support Korean firms' U.S. expansion

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Family calls for probe into police handling, maximum sentence after suspect admits to rape and murder
The victim’s family urged a fresh investigation into alleged police mishandling and cover-up and demanded a maximum sentence ruling as the suspect admitted rape and murder charges in court.
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Defense Ministry again denies chief deserted during military service
The ministry has contended that records prove Ahn Gyu-back completed his service without issue, chalking the issue up to an administrative error.
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Korea tax revenue to top 500 trillion won in 2027
Korea's Budget Minister expects record tax revenue next year and plans a new fund to invest in future growth while cushioning fiscal risks.
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Delayed graduations, visa troubles: International students cite university support failures
As Korea looks to attract more foreign students, some say that inadequate English-language information and limited administrative support have delayed graduation and disrupted career plans.