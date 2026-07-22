Amcham concludes Washington Doorknock with 30 high-level meetings for Korea-U.S. alliance

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As Red Sea blockade threat grows, Korea weighs Suez Canal as crude import route of last resort
Experts warn that the Suez option would be costly and hard to sustain due to the added voyage time, tanker size limitations and canal tolls.
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Samsung Heavy inks deal with U.S. company on FSMR development
Samsung Heavy Industries signed an MOU with U.S. engineering firm Sargent & Lundy to develop a standardized floating small modular reactor platform for multiple reactor types.
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Blue House says U.S. did not request military support in Strait of Hormuz
Responding to reports that Washington sought specific assistance, the top office said it is continuing to coordinate on the maritime freedom of passage.
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Shareholder group files complaints targeting minister, chip CEOs over bonuses
A shareholder rights group accused Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon and the heads of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix of unlawfully handling employee bonus deals tied to union negotiations.