Almost 40% of Koreans owned land in 2025: Data

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Korean mortgage rates climb to highest level in two years, seven months
The average rate on household mortgage loans increased 0.04 percentage points to 4.36 percent in June, marking the highest level since November 2023, when the rate averaged 4.48 percent.
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Tourists tip the balance
Korea’s tourism balance posted a record surplus for a third straight month in May, driven by a sharp rebound in foreign visitor spending.
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Consumer sentiment rises for third month in July despite inflation, volatile stock market
The Bank of Korea attributed the growth to strong chip-led exports, large-scale investment plans and expectations for income hikes.
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Semiconductors made up more than 10 percent of Korea's manufacturing output in 2024: BOK
A Bank of Korea report said semiconductors made up 10.1 percent of manufacturing output in 2024, overtaking steel for the first time as AI-driven demand continued to surge.