Almost 40% of Koreans owned land in 2025: Data

An aerial view of apartment complexes in Seoul on July 27 NEWS1

About 20.12 million people, or 39.4 percent of the country's registered population, owned land as of the end of 2025, but the area of land owned dropped 0.3 percent from the previous year.

Four out of 10 individuals in Korea were registered landowners as of last year, but the total size of land that they owned shrank from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

According to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, 20.12 million people, or 39.4 percent of the country’s registered population of 51.22 million, owned land as of the end of 2025.

The tally represents an increase of 470,000, or 2.4 percent, from the previous year.

But the size of land owned by those individuals dropped to 46,127 square kilometers (11.4 million acres), down 0.3 percent on year.

By age group, 30 percent of people in their 60s owned land, followed by those in their 70s at 22 percent and 50s at 20.5 percent.

Men made up 54.3 percent of all landowners, and women accounted for 45.7 percent. Women’s land ownership has steadily grown since 2022, the data also showed.

The total area of land owned by corporations inched up 0.8 percent from a year earlier, but that owned by noncorporate entities, such as religious groups, remained unchanged, according to the data.





Yonhap