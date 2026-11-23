A technician works at an Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Soaring memory chip costs due to a global shortage are prompting major server makers to seek higher payments on AI infrastructure orders already under contract.

Soaring memory chip prices have server makers asking customers to pay more for AI servers they have already contracted to buy, and the usual practice of fixing prices and delivery terms in advance is starting to waver.

Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo and Supermicro are demanding higher prices than originally agreed at the point of delivery, months after buyers signed contracts for AI servers, the Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday. Increases on some orders have run as high as 45 percent, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

One dispute has already reached court. XTX Finland, the Finnish unit of London-based trading firm XTX Markets, sued Dell's Irish unit in Ireland's High Court in June after Dell asked for more money on a server deal the two had already struck, the FT reported. The trading firm is building its own data center complex in Kajaani, Finland.

XTX says the deal fixed the price at about $549 million. It alleges that Dell later sought an additional $62 million to $70 million, or about 11 to 13 percent of that price, on the grounds that component costs had risen. Dell is contesting the claims.

Server makers are changing their sales terms as well. HPE amended its quoting terms earlier this year to reserve the right to reprice existing orders if component costs rise between the quote and shipment, CEO Antonio Neri told investors in March. In August, HPE stopped applying the repricing terms to most server and storage deals below $1 million.

A memory shortage lies behind the price increases. Demand for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips for servers has surged as global Big Tech companies pour huge sums into AI data centers, but supply has failed to keep up.

Fiber optic and data cables are connected to a server plugged into server racks during Tech Show Paris, a trade fair for IT decision-makers marking its 10th anniversary, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris on Nov. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

J.P. Morgan Global Research projected in August that DRAM prices would rise more than 400 percent by the end of this year compared to the start of 2024. Market tracker TrendForce forecast the same month that server DRAM contract prices would jump about 270 percent this year.

The soaring cost of memory is also putting upward pressure on prices of finished products, including AI servers equipped with GPUs.

Higher server prices drive up investment costs for companies building AI data centers. If prices rise after a contract is signed, buyers must find extra funds, and costs that run higher than expected could disrupt equipment purchases and construction schedules.

Korean companies investing in AI infrastructure could feel the impact as well. Naver, Kakao, SK Telecom, KT and LG U+, all of which are pursuing AI data center businesses, could see their server procurement costs rise. Higher memory prices, however, could lift profitability for chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

The memory supply crunch is expected to persist next year.

"Global DRAM demand will grow 25 percent next year, while supply growth will be limited to 18 percent," Kim Dong-won, head of research at KB Securities, said in a report Friday. "Only around 70 percent of major customers' DRAM demand will be met."





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



