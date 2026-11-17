Korean workers are saving more hours with AI, yet the Bank of Korea says those gains have not meaningfully lifted work performance.

The potential time savings from AI use have more than doubled in a year among Korean workers, equivalent to an estimated 61 trillion won ($45.6 billion) in annual economic value, the central bank announced Tuesday.

However, the gains have yet to translate into meaningful improvements in work performance, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). AI's much-anticipated productivity revolution remains in its early stages.

Generative AI has become a workplace staple in Korea at a pace unmatched globally.

A total of 66.5 percent of employed adults aged 18 to 64 used generative AI at least once for work this year, up from 51.8 percent last year, according to a BOK survey of 16,342 workers. The corresponding figures were 43 percent in the United States and an average of 33.7 percent in six European countries.

The share of Korean workers who regularly use generative AI, meanwhile, rose from 17.1 percent to 30.6 percent.

AI users in Korea saved an average of 9.2 percent of their working hours this year, up from 3.8 percent a year earlier. That amounts to 3.7 hours saved in a 40-hour workweek, compared with just 1.5 hours last year.

The central bank put the economic value of AI-related time savings at 61.1 trillion won. The calculation applied the average time-saving rate of 4.8 percent across all workers, including those who do not use AI, to last year's total employee compensation of 1.27 quadrillion won.

Assuming all the time saved was redirected toward productive work, the potential increase in economic output rose from 1 percent last year to 2.6 percent this year.

For a substantial share of workers, AI has become a personal expense. Some 28.4 percent of those who rely on it at work subscribed to paid services themselves and spent an average of 49,000 won per month.

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 22, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korean workers are estimated to spend a combined 2.8 trillion won a year out of their own pockets on AI services.

Those who paid for their own subscriptions saved an average of 11.4 percent of their working hours, while employees whose companies covered the cost saved 11.6 percent. Both figures exceeded the 8.3 percent recorded among users who did not pay for AI themselves.

Yet the correlation between time saved and increased work output was just 0.08, while the figure for improvements in work quality stood at 0.09. On a scale from zero to one, values closer to zero indicate a weaker relationship. In other words, finishing tasks faster does not necessarily mean getting more done if the amount of work assigned remains unchanged.

For most workers, the hours saved through AI meant more time for work, not less. Some 33.8 percent said they had devoted the extra time primarily to their core duties, while 29.3 percent said they had used it to handle additional assignments. A mere 2.3 percent opted to leave the office early.

Even as AI becomes commonplace in offices, it has yet to make significant inroads into the work that matters most.

The adoption rate stood at 86 percent for licensed professionals, 84 percent for managers and 81.3 percent for clerical workers. But workers were less likely to use AI as the proportion of core tasks in their jobs increased. The gap between actual usage and theoretical potential remained substantial.

Bank of Korea's headquarters in central Seoul on Aug. 12, 2025 YONHAP

“AI cannot reach its full potential unless companies also rethink how they reward employees and organize their workplaces,” said Oh Sam-il, head of employment research at the BOK.

A similar assessment has come from the United States, where Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said on Monday that productivity gains remained resilient but had yet to translate into a fundamental shift in the economy's productive capacity.

“Companies should redesign their working practices and organizational operations to embed AI in core functions and redirect the resulting time savings toward activities that create greater value,” the BOK said in its report.

“Rather than pursuing higher adoption rates or longer usage times as ends in themselves, businesses must assess whether AI delivers measurable improvements in job performance.”





BY KIM WON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]