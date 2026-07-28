AI memory boom lifts SK hynix to record $41.6B profit but falls short of estimates

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반도체 훈풍에 원화 약세 제동…구조적 저평가는 여전
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Human drug breakthroughs find new life in pet medicine
Biotech firms in Korea and abroad are racing to develop pet treatments for obesity, arthritis, dementia and aging as demand rises with longer-lived companion animals.
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BYD beats Volvo and Lexus — How it cracked Korean consumers' anti-China sentiment
Aggressive pricing, improving quality and strong demand from core middle-aged buyers are reshaping Korea’s import car market and pressuring established rivals.
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U.S. lawmaker cites Seoul's fines for Coupang in bill on travel ban on foreign officials
U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, a Republican from Washington, put the proposal forward in response to what some lawmakers perceive to be "discriminatory actions."