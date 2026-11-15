AI chip boom jump-starts Taiwan's consumer spending, but not Korea's

Taiwan’s broader tech employment and export growth have lifted spending 5.4 percent on-year, while Korea’s semiconductor windfall remains concentrated among a smaller group of high-income earners.

Despite benefiting from the same AI chip boom, Korea and Taiwan have seen sharply different consumer spending trends. Private consumption in Taiwan rose 5.4 percent on-year in the first three quarters of this year, compared to just 2.1 percent in Korea, reflecting differences in how the two economies' industrial and employment structures translate semiconductor gains into consumer spending.

Korea had 390,000 workers in IT manufacturing, including semiconductors, last year, accounting for just 1.9 percent of its work force, according to a report published Sunday by the Bank of Korea's (BOK) research department.

Taiwan, by contrast, had 910,000 such workers, representing 10.6 percent of its work force. As Korea's share of workers employed in IT manufacturing is roughly one-fifth of Taiwan's, it means that even when semiconductor companies generate enormous profits, relatively few workers in Korea directly benefit from the boom.

The two economies also differ in how the semiconductor boom drives exports. In Taiwan, export volumes have surged, led by foundries producing advanced semiconductors for AI accelerators. About 80 percent of the increase in Taiwan's semiconductor exports in the first quarter of this year came from higher shipment volumes.

But in Korea, rising prices rather than shipment volumes have been the main driver of export growth.

Korea's semiconductor export volumes rose 30.5 percent in September from a year earlier, while average export prices in dollar terms jumped 182 percent, according to calculations based on the BOK's trade indexes.

This suggests that even when export values surge, actual production and employment do not necessarily increase at the same pace.

Server memory products and other semiconductor components are displayed at SK hynix's booth at Semiconductor Exhibition 2026 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14. YONHAP

Even in Taiwan, the export boom did not immediately translate into stronger consumer spending. Taiwan's real GDP grew a cumulative 25.6 percent from the third quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of this year. Yet private consumption grew just 1.4 percent last year.

Taiwan's consumer spending began to recover in earnest only in the fourth quarter of last year, supported by the wealth effect of rising stock prices — in which increases in asset values encourage consumer spending — and government cash payments. The Taiwanese government distributed approximately 420,000 won ($310) per person between November last year and April this year.

Korea's semiconductor boom gained momentum in the second half of last year, about a year later than Taiwan's. While consumer spending could recover with a delay, the BOK report suggests that Korea is unlikely to see a recovery as rapid as Taiwan's.

The benefits of the semiconductor boom have been concentrated among high-income workers, who tend to spend a smaller share of their earnings, while a stock market correction has added further pressure. The average daily value of stock transactions by individual investors stood at 37.2 trillion won in the third quarter, down 43.6 percent from 65.9 trillion won in the second quarter.

A Samsung Electronics shareholder takes a photo of the company's high bandwidth memory product at a shareholder meeting held in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on March 18. NEWS1

Despite Korea's GDP growing 1.0 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, private consumption actually declined 0.2 percent.

Taiwan has also experienced significant disparities within its economy. From the third quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of this year, IT exports surged 167.2 percent, while non-IT exports increased just 20.2 percent. Over the same period, manufacturing output rose 82.3 percent in the IT sector, compared to only 5.5 percent in non-IT industries.

The report warned that even if the semiconductor boom continues, a recovery in domestic demand could remain limited unless its benefits spread to other industries and middle- and lower-income households.

“It is essential to strengthen the spending power of the middle class and ease the cost-of-living burden on low-income households to support those on the lower end of the K-shaped economic divide,” the report said, referring to an economy in which some sectors and income groups prosper while others fall behind.





BY KIM WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



