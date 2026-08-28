AI chip boom drove global foundry market growth of nearly 30% in Q2: Report

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Why Korea’s suicide drone, far pricier than a Shahed, crashed seconds after launch
Korea's defense agency says a launcher door defect, not the aircraft, caused a Korean-built loitering munition to crash during a sea trial.
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Mask, Covid-19 test kit sales jump at convenience stores amid signs of resurgence
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Samsung donates $2.2 million for flood relief in southern Korea
Samsung will aid rain-hit communities in southern Korea with a 3 billion won donation, emergency kits, temporary shelters and financial support for affected cardholders.
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Samsung Biologics plans 3 trillion won capital increase to fund PolyPeptide Group deal
The rights offering aims to accelerate the company’s push to become a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, Samsung Biologics said.