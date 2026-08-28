AI chip boom drove global foundry market growth of nearly 30% in Q2: Report

Global pure-play foundry revenue rose 29 percent year on year in the second quarter, with TSMC retaining its lead and Samsung Electronics holding second place.

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The TSMC logo is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on June 7.

The global pure-play semiconductor foundry market grew 29 percent on year in the second quarter, driven by a massive boom in AI chip demand, an industry report showed Friday.

Counterpoint Research said AI-related orders and capacity reallocation remain key drivers of supply-demand imbalances in both advanced and mature nodes.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) remained the market leader with a 73 percent share in the cited period, taking the top spot for two consecutive quarters.

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Counterpoint Research attributed TSMC's strong performance largely to the mass production of chips using its two-nanometer process — the expansion of three-nanometer production — and supply shortages in mature eight-inch and 12-inch processes as well as advanced packaging.

Samsung Electronics maintained the No. 2 spot, with its market share remaining relatively unchanged from the previous quarter.

Samsung Foundry is still focused on improving SF2's yield rate. Demand from SF4 and SF5, however, is also a key driver of revenue growth in addition to the foundry wafer price increase in the first half of the year.


Yonhap

foundry industry samsung electronics semiconductor business tsmc

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