A drone view shows a data center at the Google Storey County Campus in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Sparks, Nevada, on Oct. 9. REUTERS/YONHAP

Banks are cutting their exposure through deals with insurers as the issuance of asset-backed securities tumbles.

Global lenders that raced to bankroll the AI boom are starting to pull back, a shift that could hit Korea hard given how heavily the country's chip exports and financial institutions depend on AI investment.

Banks are scrutinizing data center loans more closely, selling loans already on their books and passing risk on to insurers in an effort to mitigate the chances that the AI investment frenzy could leave the financial sector holding bad debt.

Investors are demanding higher interest to lend. Overall funding costs for data center asset-backed securities (ABS) are up more than 1 percentage point this year, according to Morgan Stanley figures cited in a November report by the CRE Finance Council (CREFC), a commercial real estate finance trade association. Spreads on five-year, single-A-rated data center ABS averaged 2.57 percentage points over Treasurys in the past three months, up from 1.95 percentage points in the first quarter, the trade group said.

Sales of the securities have slowed. Issuance of U.S. data center ABS and commercial mortgage-backed securities reached $21.9 billion this year through Nov. 6, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier, CREFC figures released Nov. 9 show. But issuance over the latest three months fell 19.9 percent from the same period last year.

Despite the tightening, the biggest borrowers keep coming back for more. Hyperscalers, the tech giants that run cloud data centers, have issued $296 billion in bonds this year by Goldman Sachs’ count, more than the bank’s $250 billion forecast for the full year. Goldman raised its forecast for next year to $440 billion from $420 billion.

Spreads on hyperscalers’ 10-year bonds have widened by about 0.5 percentage points this year, two and a half times the 0.2 percentage point rise for high-quality industrial companies unrelated to AI, according to Bank of America.

Banks are cutting their exposure. Together with other credit investors, they have stepped up scrutiny of AI-related debt deals, Reuters reported Nov. 9. Dutch lender ING has put about $500 million in data center loans up for sale, Bloomberg News reported.

“Over the past year there was unbridled enthusiasm to provide debt to neoclouds [AI cloud providers], anyone who was building data centers or some sort of AI asset,” Chris Poggi, a finance partner at the law firm Ropes & Gray, told Reuters. “Debt investors’ books have become full, and now they are assessing if they have extended themselves as much as they’re going to extend themselves this year.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during his keynote at the Nvidia GTC conference in Berlin on Oct. 21. REUTERS/YONHAP

Some banks are handing part of the risk to insurers. British lender Barclays has bought credit insurance on its AI infrastructure loans, and HSBC has looked into doing the same, the Financial Times reported.

In a typical deal, a bank transfers 20 to 50 percent of a loan’s risk to insurers. The premiums amount to 50 to 70 percent of what the bank expects to earn on the insured portion. In return, the cover lets banks cut their concentration in the sector and free up room to lend more.

More than 70 insurers now offer credit insurance for project finance, up from a handful a decade ago. The risk, in effect, is moving from banks to insurers.

Institutional investors are becoming more cautious with stocks, too. The Risk Appetite Index from the financial institution State Street, which tracks market activity by global institutional investors, stood at minus 0.09 in October, below zero for a second straight month, the company said.

The subzero reading indicates that investors are, on balance, reducing their exposure to risky assets. In October, they cut their allocations to semiconductor stocks in particular, along with Korean and Taiwanese shares.

Big tech companies’ earnings failed to impress investors, which increased scrutiny of existing investments, said Marija Veitmane, the head of equity research at State Street Markets.

A technician works at an Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Central banks are gauging the potential fallout. In its Financial Stability Report for July, the Bank of England modeled a hypothetical shock in which U.S. stocks fall 45 percent over six quarters, corporate bond spreads widen by 3.5 percentage points and the dollar depreciates persistently. Such a shock could lower Britain’s GDP by 2.2 percentage points, the central bank estimated.

Rising funding costs could, in turn, chill AI investment. As interest burdens grow, heavily indebted companies without steady revenue are the first to struggle to borrow new money or roll over their debt. Slower data center construction then delays the revenue those centers are meant to generate, which could set off a vicious cycle.

A report on AI industry financing published by researchers at the Bank of Korea (BOK) on Oct. 27 warned of the heavy debt carried by AI cloud service providers. The growth of circular deals has made it harder to gauge real demand and risk, the report said.

In such deals, big tech companies invest in AI firms, which then spend the money on the investors’ own products and services.

Korean financial institutions have also been expanding data center loans and financing secured by GPUs. The country’s chip exports, too, depend heavily on AI investment.

“Korea, the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom, is so closely tied to global supply chains that AI-driven shocks to the real economy and financial markets could spread with greater intensity than in the past,” the BOK warned.



BY KIM WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



