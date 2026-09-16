AhnLab to invest $73 million in AI-native cybersecurity transformation

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Coupang rejects 100,000 won payouts for data breach victims
The e-commerce giant declined a consumer agency mediation proposal after a breach affecting more than 33 million users.
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Brookfield pledges 'significant' investment in Korea's AI infrastructure
Jun Park, head of Brookfield Korea, says confidence in Korea’s AI ecosystem is driving rising investment and expanding partnerships with local firms.
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Airline fuel surcharges jump 40% in two months on long-haul routes
Korean Air's fuel surcharge will rise to Level 23 in October, adding up to 362,600 won ($265) each way on major North American routes.
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Can Kakao Mobility stay ahead as Waymo and Baidu target Korea’s robotaxi market?
Korea’s leading taxi-hailing platform is falling behind local and foreign rivals in autonomous driving as robotaxi competition accelerates.