Aftermarket stock trading to start next week

Starting Monday, investors will be able to trade most Kospi and Kosdaq stocks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on trading days, but exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes will be excluded.

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코스피, 상승 전환해 6,830대 마감..코스닥은 하락 (서울=연합뉴스) 최재구 기자 = 1일 서울 중구 하나은행 본점에서 직원이 증시와 환율을 모니터하고 있다. 이날 코스피는 전장보다 15.78포인트(0.23%) 오른 6,835.80에 장을 마쳤다. 반면 코스닥지수는 전장보다 13.04포인트(1.56%) 내린 821.25에 거래를 마치며 이틀째 하락세를 이어갔다. 2026.9.1 jjaeck9@yna.co.kr/2026-09-01 15:53:45/
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 6,835.8 points on Sept. 1, up 15.78 points, or 0.23 percent, from the previous trading session.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Wednesday it will begin operating an after-market trading session starting next Monday, allowing investors to buy or sell stocks in real-time for four hours after regular trading hours.

The move is aimed at increasing competitiveness with global markets and expanding trading opportunities for investors, the bourse operator said in a statement.

It said that aftermarket trading will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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This is in addition to the regular trading session that begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m.

Most stocks listed on Kospi and Kosdaq markets will be available for trading during the aftermarket session, KRX said.

However, investors will be banned from trading exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes during the four-hour session, given concerns about market volatility, the KRX said.

Daily stock price limits and market stabilization measures, such as a circuit breaker, will also be applied to the aftermarket session, it said.

The KRX said that adding the aftermarket session is expected to “improve investor accessibility and increase market competitiveness, marking the first step for our stock market to leap toward a global level.”


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