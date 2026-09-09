Aftermarket stock trading to start next week

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 6,835.8 points on Sept. 1, up 15.78 points, or 0.23 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

Starting Monday, investors will be able to trade most Kospi and Kosdaq stocks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on trading days, but exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes will be excluded.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Wednesday it will begin operating an after-market trading session starting next Monday, allowing investors to buy or sell stocks in real-time for four hours after regular trading hours.

The move is aimed at increasing competitiveness with global markets and expanding trading opportunities for investors, the bourse operator said in a statement.

It said that aftermarket trading will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is in addition to the regular trading session that begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m.

Most stocks listed on Kospi and Kosdaq markets will be available for trading during the aftermarket session, KRX said.

However, investors will be banned from trading exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes during the four-hour session, given concerns about market volatility, the KRX said.

Daily stock price limits and market stabilization measures, such as a circuit breaker, will also be applied to the aftermarket session, it said.

The KRX said that adding the aftermarket session is expected to “improve investor accessibility and increase market competitiveness, marking the first step for our stock market to leap toward a global level.”





Yonhap