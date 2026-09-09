Aftermarket stock trading to start next week

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Samsung chief to buy $1.45 billion in shares from mother
Should the plan proceed, Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s holdings will increase to 1.58 percent.
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Korean bourse operator to close night trading of derivatives the day before Chuseok holiday
The closure, running from 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and ending at 6 a.m. on Sept. 24, will apply to futures for the Kospi 200, the dollar and three-year government bonds.
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As Kospi looks down barrel of September blues, U.S. midterms loom over seasonal rebound hopes
The convergence of several annual factors is likely to drag the bourse down, and developments in the United States may dampen the typical end-of-year upswing.
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Kospi closes higher on chip gains despite Middle East tensions
Stocks gained 1.4 percent as SK hynix and battery makers rallied, offsetting concerns over escalating Middle East tensions.