After success in Japan, Musinsa tailors approach to China, other markets

K-fashion brand Musinsa is riding the wave of success in Japan to expand its global footprint into China and East Asia, leveraging online consumers and purchasing data to inform offline market strategies and drive brand engagement through tailored products, content and distribution for local customers.

K-fashion brand Musinsa is riding the wave of success in Japan to expand its global footprint into China and East Asia, leveraging online consumers and purchasing data to inform offline market strategies and drive brand engagement through tailored products, content and distribution for local customers.

Global store expansion in Japan shows breakneck growth, and pop-up stores in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka are a core driver of local customer growth. In 2021, Musinsa Japan expanded its customer touchpoints centered on stores and pop-ups. Accumulated online sales data allowed the brand to gauge local consumer preferences and align with various K-fashion brands to drive brand awareness and sales.

The strategy proved effective as sales surged more than fivefold from 2023 to achieve a 136 percent compound annual growth rate over three years. In the first half of this year, new sign-ups and gross merchandise value increased by 141 percent and 155 percent on year, respectively.

In April of last year, the consumer base for K-fashion in Japan spanned all 47 prefectures, and visitors flocked to a pop-up store in the Shibuya neighborhood of Tokyo. Since April 2023, Musinsa has held a total of five offline pop-ups around Tokyo, and the “Musinsa Station in Harajuku” pop-up logged a surge in transaction value of 219 percent.

The “Musinsa Osaka Pop-up Store 2026” pop-up that opened on Oct. 23 drew about 15,000 visitors in the first three days, with gross merchandise value in the city jumping 641 percent on year, driven by strong interest in brands such as Musinsa Standard, Ajeon, Matin Kim and lillgo.

With its move into China, Musinsa tailored its approach to local trends and retail environments, forming a joint venture with Anta Sports last year and building a network centered on the Shanghai and Hangzhou areas. The company announced on Oct. 31 thatit will expand in the South China region by opening a Musinsa and Musinsa Standard in One Avenue in Shenzhen simultaneously.

The company is also expanding distribution in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. In Indonesia and Malaysia, the company is collaborating with local distributor MAP to launch 25 stores over the next five years.

This global expansion is leading to a surge in export sales of roughly 37.2 billion won (27.7 million), up more than ninefold on year. Musinsa plans to further refine its online-to-offline integration strategy to suit each market's traits, while continuing to broaden retail channels to connect international consumers with Korean fashion.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]

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