An advertisement announcing the release of Grand Theft Auto VI on Nov. 19 is displayed on the Mercuriales Towers in Bagnolet, Paris, on Nov. 16. AP/YONHAP

Rockstar has kept much of Leonida under wraps, including the full voice cast and the activities awaiting players.

After a 13-year wait, one of entertainment’s biggest releases is finally here.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) launched Thursday, sending players back to Vice City and testing whether Rockstar Games can follow one of the best-selling video games ever made with another cultural and commercial phenomenon.

The latest installment became playable at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X'S, meaning players in Asia and other regions could start playing hours before its U.S. release.

New Zealand was among the first countries where players could access the game, and internet providers prepared for a surge in downloads as midnight approached.

"The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented," said Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for Chorus New Zealand. "That’s more than a quarter of the average household’s data usage in an entire month, all in one go."

In the capital, Wellington, players stayed up to be among the first to try GTA VI.

Among them was Adam Simmons, a director of photography who launched the game in his living room as soon as it unlocked, keeping the volume low to avoid waking his wife and daughters.

"The gameplay dynamics are just amazing and the graphics are great and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep, which is impressive," he said after half an hour of shooting, car theft and jokes about Florida.

"You really feel like you are in a world," he added. "The places and how they’re put together feel right."

A drone photo shows Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) advertisements displayed on the exterior of the YVE Hotel in downtown Miami ahead of the release of the video game on Nov. 17. REUTERS/YONHAP

Simmons moved to New Zealand from Portland, Oregon, five months ago — a decision he joked had been influenced by the prospect of playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) before his friends.

He praised the game’s emotional connection with its characters and said he expected its expansive world to offer hours of play long after he finished the story.

By 1 a.m., he reluctantly admitted he should go to bed, though he expected to put in plenty of hours in the coming days.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, rose more than 8 percent Wednesday as the game's global rollout continued.

In Dallas, Bryan Banuelos, a mobile auto detailer, told customers he wouldn't be taking calls Thursday so he could focus on GTA VI. His social media post actually drove some business beforehand, with customers trying to get their cars detailed before he disappeared into Vice City.

"Tomorrow will be the beginning of a new era for the gamers that like GTA," Banuelos said.





Game returns to Vice City after 13 years

The GTA franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide. GTA V, released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days.

Rockstar returns to Vice City, its fictionalized version of Miami, with two new protagonists, a sprawling Florida-inspired world and the pressure of following one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

At the center of GTA VI are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple whose attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar’s fictionalized version of Florida.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy.

The focus on their relationship marks a major departure from “Grand Theft Auto V,” which followed three playable protagonists.

Rockstar has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet, extending beyond Vice City to beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida.

Developers immersed themselves in the region while building the game, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities, flying over the Everglades and researching the area’s history and architecture.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) trailer image ROCKSTAR GAMES







Miami embraces its fictional alter ego

Miami and surrounding communities have leaned into their connection to Vice City ahead of the release, with businesses, sports teams and local governments using the game’s arrival as a marketing opportunity.

Miami-Dade County entered into a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar that includes a giant "Welcome to Vice City" display atop the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center. The NBA team is also scheduled to wear black-and-pink Vice City uniforms on the eve of the game’s release.

The campaign has not been universally welcomed. Some South Florida officials have questioned whether public resources should be used to promote a franchise known for car theft, gunplay and other criminal activity.

Supporters have argued that the enormous attention surrounding GTA VI allows the region to capitalize on a global spotlight.

In Seoul, a giant advertisement draped the side of a building, while Warner Music will host a party at a bar Thursday featuring the game’s soundtrack.





Years of hype arrive at launch day

Few entertainment releases arrive with this much anticipation.

The first GTA VI trailer drew more than 93 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, while Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has said the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a day.

The game also has attracted awards attention before most players have had a chance to explore it.

GTA VI received eight nominations Tuesday for the Game Awards, including game of the year, game direction, narrative, art direction, score and music, audio design, action/adventure and performance. The awards will be presented Dec. 10.

The long wait is partly a product of the extraordinary staying power of its predecessor. GTA Online, the multiplayer component of GTA V, has kept players engaged for years through updates, activities and in-game purchases.

Music has long been woven into the GTA experience, with fictional radio stations and carefully curated soundtracks accompanying players as they drive through the series’ cities.

For GTA VI, Rockstar commissioned an original adaptive score from Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice. The music is designed to shift depending on where players are and what they are doing. A 30-track “Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score” is scheduled for release Dec. 11 and includes collaborations involving Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein.







What players will find next

Despite years of trailers and promotional material, Rockstar has kept significant portions of GTA VI under wraps.

The full voice cast has not been revealed, including the performers behind Lucia and Jason. Actor Stephen Root has confirmed to The Associated Press that he appears in the game, though Rockstar has not publicly identified his role.

Questions also remain about the full range of characters, locations, activities and gameplay systems waiting inside Leonida.





AP