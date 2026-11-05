Adios, 'Asiana'

Asiana Airlines planes sit on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Nov. 5.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
Asiana Airlines planes sit on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Nov. 5. Asiana will remove the current name from the fuselages of its aircraft from Sunday through Dec. 16, ahead of its merger with Korean Air on Dec. 17.

Asiana Airlines planes sit on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Nov. 5.

Asiana will remove the current name from the fuselages of its aircraft from Sunday through Dec. 16, ahead of its merger with Korean Air on Dec. 17. 

asiana business photo korean air

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