ADB lifts Korea growth outlook to 3.2 percent on AI exports

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Consumer sentiment rebounds in September on eased market woes, sound economic data
Korea’s consumer sentiment index rose to 106.6 in September as calmer stock markets and solid economic data lifted income expectations.
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Six in 10 Korean job seekers delay full-time applications for internships, boot camps
Nearly six in 10 job seekers postpone full-time applications for internships or boot camps as companies increasingly hire candidates with role-specific experience.
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Same price, less food: Restaurants quietly ration as costs rise
Rising ingredient costs are pushing restaurants to drop items, shrink servings and charge for once-free extras without raising menu prices.
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Chip rebound deepens Korea’s trade dependence
Korea’s trade exposure rose in 2024 as a strong semiconductor recovery boosted exports and reshaped industrial transactions, Bank of Korea data showed.