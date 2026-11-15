Across-the-board delays

A U.S. air traffic control communications failure triggered widespread cancellations and delays in the United States that even affected some arrivals at Korea's Incheon International Airport.

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An arrival board at Incheon International Airport shows delays for some flights from the United States on Nov. 15, as chaos continues at U.S. airports following a nationwide ground stop. A failure in the U.S. air traffic control communications network on Nov. 13 halted all departures at major airports across the country for about four hours and 20 minutes. More than 4,700 U.S. flights were canceled and some 10,000 delayed on Nov. 13 alone, according to Flightradar24. The disruption carried over into Nov. 14, when Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines each canceled about 20 percent of their scheduled flights, and JetBlue’s cancellation rate reached 40 percent.

An arrival board at Incheon International Airport shows delays for some flights from the United States on Nov. 15, as chaos continues at U.S. airports following a nationwide ground stop.

A failure in the U.S. air traffic control communications network on Nov. 13 halted all departures at major airports across the country for about four hours and 20 minutes.

More than 4,700 U.S. flights were canceled and some 10,000 delayed on Nov. 13 alone, according to Flightradar24. The disruption carried over into Nov. 14, when Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines each canceled about 20 percent of their scheduled flights, and JetBlue’s cancellation rate reached 40 percent.

business flight cancellations incheon international airport u.s. airports nationwide ground stop u.s. air traffic control photo

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