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Prayer never hurts
With a week until the 2027 college entrance exam, families gather at Seoul religious sites to pray for students.
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19 live rounds, magazine found in U.S. passenger's luggage at Incheon Airport
Korean police confiscated 19 live 9mm rounds and a magazine found in a U.S. passenger's luggage during a transfer at Incheon International Airport.
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Rescued and reporpoised
Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung in July, was released near Mount Sanbang in Jeju on Nov. 12.
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Dior CEO Delphine Arnault receives honorary doctoral degree from Ewha Womans University — in pictures