Prosecutors will not appeal Kim Beom-su’s acquittal over alleged stock manipulation in Kakao’s 2023 takeover of SM Entertainment.

Prosecutors have decided not to appeal an appellate court's acquittal of Kim Beom-su, founder of tech giant Kakao, of stock manipulation charges, making his not guilty verdict final, Yonhap News Agency learned Friday.

Last week, the Seoul High Court acquitted Kim, indicted on charges of violating the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act in connection with Kakao's 2023 takeover of K-pop agency SM Entertainment, upholding a lower court's ruling.

Friday was the deadline to appeal, but the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said it had decided not to challenge the ruling following a review of both the first-instance and appellate court decisions.

The Kakao founder was accused of making large-scale purchases of SM Entertainment shares to push their price above rival HYBE's tender offer price, thereby blocking Hybe's takeover of SM.

In October last year, the Seoul Southern District Court acquitted Kim, ruling that the fact that Kakao's large-scale purchases of SM Entertainment shares affected their price did not necessarily constitute price manipulation.

Kim currently serves as the head of Kakao's Future Initiative Center.





Yonhap