Accessible trading gains ground in Korea, but barriers remain

Advocates say accessibility tools must become an industry standard as blind investors still face account-opening hurdles, privacy risks and uneven brokerage app support.

In the split-second world of stock trading, prices swing at a dizzying pace. For investors with disabilities, the obstacles go well beyond volatility. Korea’s financial industry, however, is slowly becoming more accessible.

Buying stocks on a smartphone is far from straightforward for a blind investor. A screen reader, which is software that reads the display aloud, offers little clarity on the trading interface, where the price and quantity fields are difficult to tell apart.

For them, stock purchases are often a guessing game, as the investor cannot reliably determine whether a limit or market order is selected or check real-time bid and ask prices.

A total of 26 Korean securities firms had introduced preferential trading fees for visually impaired customers who traded through branch offices or automated response systems as of August, the Korea Financial Investment Association said Saturday.

Ten firms had introduced tablet-based text consultations for customers with hearing impairments, while 36 had revised their customer service manuals to address different types of disabilities.

Toss Securities has worked with visually impaired users since March to review the accessibility of its mobile trading system. By last month, the company had addressed 99 accessibility issues. It enabled users to access key trading information through audio, from their available funds and order types to price and quantity fields and live market quotes.

“I can now hear the values I enter and get real-time bid and ask prices read aloud, which makes trading much easier,” said a visually impaired investor who uses the service. “But it is still difficult to accurately track price movements through audio alone.”

“Toss Securities has demonstrated that it is technically possible to make stock trading more accessible to visually impaired investors,” said Kim Hye-jin, a senior team manager at the Korea Federation of Disability Organizations. “The platform can pause constantly fluctuating stock prices to read them aloud and present numerical information in a way that is easier to understand.”

Toss Securities employees discuss accessibility issues with visually impaired users of the firm's mobile trading system in March. TOSS SECURITIES

Visually impaired customers make up less than 1 percent of Toss Securities’ total clientele. “The initiative was not designed to increase customer numbers or trading volume,” said Kwak Su-jeong, Quality Assurance chapter lead at Toss Securities. “It was about giving visually impaired investors equal access to market information so they can make investment decisions for themselves.”

Hana Securities provides alternative text descriptions for charts, tables and images that can be read aloud by screen readers. Samsung Securities allows visually impaired customers to connect with call center representatives on a priority basis. NH Investment & Securities has made Braille guides available at its branch offices.

Despite the progress, significant barriers remain. The Korea Federation of Disability Organizations raised concerns about the accessibility of brokerage apps at a July meeting with the Financial Supervisory Service and called for effective solutions to be adopted more widely across the securities industry.

The office building of Korea Investment & Securities in western Seoul KOREA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

At some securities firms, the barriers begin before customers can even open an account, the organization said. Without screen-reading features, visually impaired users cannot complete registration, and some brokerages do not even allow people without accounts to file complaints. When the organization requested accessibility improvements, one firm replied that it could not “account for every customer's linguistic and cognitive habits.”

“This is also a privacy issue because visually impaired investors who cannot trade independently must share their passwords and trading information with relatives or people they know,” said Kim. “Even some of the largest financial institutions have accessibility problems. It's not a question of whether the technology exists, but whether companies are willing to make changes.”

Despite the remaining obstacles, the Korea Financial Investment Association sees signs of progress.

“The rapid growth in stock investing and brokerage accounts this year has made securities firms more conscious of the need to improve accessibility, even for a relatively small number of customers with disabilities,” said Kim Hyo-sil, the association's head of investor protection.

Others said the changes would become more palpable as such efforts spread across the industry.

“For users to see a meaningful difference, successful efforts at individual firms must spread beyond those companies and become the industry standard,” said Jeong Hyeong-kyu, the association's head of self-regulation.





BY PARK YU-MI [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]