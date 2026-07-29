ABS issuance jumps on mortgage surge

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Kospi defies even bleakest forecasts on rock bottom and starts digging
The bourse slid nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, outpacing recent projections about the index's floor as investors recalibrate over developments in China.
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Seoul shares dip nearly 6 percent on extended chip rout amid AI skepticism
The Kospi fell nearly 6 percent after a sharp chip-led sell-off deepened on concerns that heavy AI spending may not deliver returns.
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Circuit breakers halt Kospi, Kosdaq for 2nd straight day as benchmark drops below 6,000
Trading on the Kospi and Kosdaq was halted for 20 minutes Wednesday, marking a second straight day of marketwide circuit breakers and a first for back-to-back Kospi stoppages.
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Presidential policy chief does not consider demand for AI, semiconductors as temporary despite market volatility
Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom said that the sharp sell-off in the domestic stock market appeared to be a "DeepSeek shock," triggered by Chinese companies' advancements.