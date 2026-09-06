A winning won

Read more
-
Car-free and carefree
Visitors enjoy their day off at tables set up on Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 6, ahead of the start of the Car-Free Jamsugyo Bridge Festival.
-
Harvesting price hikes before Chuseok
People shop for fruits at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 6.
-
Corporate deposits of dollars hit record high in September on stronger won
Deposits at the five major banks hit $76.98 billion as the won rose to trade at 1,345 against the greenback.
-
Korea posts world's No. 2 current account surplus in first half, behind China
At $233.1 billion through July, Korea’s current account surplus reached nearly twice last year’s full-year total, propelled by semiconductor exports.