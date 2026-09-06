A winning won

Exchange rate boards at a currency exchange booth in Myeongdong, central Seoul, show the won trading at 1,352 per dollar on Sept. 6.

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Exchange-rate boards at a currency exchange booth in Myeongdong, central Seoul, shows the won trading at 1,352 per dollar on Sept. 6.

Exchange rate boards at a currency exchange booth in Myeongdong, central Seoul, show the won trading at 1,352 per dollar on Sept. 6. The local currency touched 1,345 to the greenback on Sept. 4, its strongest level in 23 months. 

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