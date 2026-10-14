A stroll down memory lane

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Meet Maru and Marong
Maru and Marong, Korea’s first successfully bred red panda twins, peek out from their enclosure at Seoul Grand Park.
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China’s chip challenge demands a rethink of Korea’s economic policies (KOR)
CXMT’s next-generation memory push and a sharp Kospi sell-off expose risks to Korea’s semiconductor-led economic outlook.
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Train for the terrain
Firefighters conduct a mountain rescue drill using stretchers and climbing equipment near Cheonhwang Temple in Wolchulsan National Park in Yeongam County, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Oct. 13.
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China’s chip challenge demands a rethink of Korea’s economic policies
CXMT’s next-generation memory push and a sharp Kospi sell-off expose risks to Korea’s semiconductor-led economic outlook.