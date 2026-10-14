A stroll down memory lane

A model of HBM4E, a type of high bandwidth memory (HBM), is displayed at Samsung Electronics’ booth at Sedex 2026, a comprehensive semiconductor industry exhibition, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14.

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A model of HBM4E, a type of highbandwidth memory (HBM), is displayed at Samsung Electronics’ booth at Sedex 2026, a comprehensive semiconductor industry exhibition, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14.

A model of HBM4E, a type of high bandwidth memory (HBM), is displayed at Samsung Electronics’ booth at Sedex 2026, a comprehensive semiconductor industry exhibition, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14.

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