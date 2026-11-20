AriBio's AR1001 slowed symptoms from worsening in a key subgroup, but didn't demonstrate statistically significant benefits across all Phase 3 participants.

A Korean-developed oral Alzheimer's drug has shown promising results in a late-stage clinical trial, signaling progress in a field long considered a graveyard for drug development. Still, mixed results across patient groups suggest that significant hurdles remain before the treatment can secure regulatory approval.

AriBio unveiled results from a global Phase 3 clinical trial of AR1001, its oral Alzheimer's drug candidate, at CTAD 2026, the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's disease conference in Boston on Monday.

Clinical trials generally consist of four phases, with Phase 3 serving as the final major stage before a drug can seek regulatory approval. Phase 3 trials typically involve hundreds or thousands of patients to assess a drug's effectiveness and safety, while Phase 4 studies take place after approval.

The trial compared the effects of AR1001 and a placebo in 1,535 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease across 13 countries, including Korea, who took either treatment daily for 52 weeks.

Alzheimer's disease damages nerve cells in the brain, which leads to declines in memory and cognitive function. It accounts for 60 to 70 percent of all dementia cases.

AR1001 is a once-daily oral drug that works by inhibiting PDE5, an enzyme that breaks down cyclic guanosine monophosphate, a molecule involved in signaling between nerve cells in the brain. By blocking the enzyme, the drug is designed to improve blood flow in the brain and neuronal function.

Among 604 patients who had never previously taken dementia medication, those who received AR1001 experienced 31 percent less worsening of symptoms than those given a placebo. The difference between the two groups in changes to their Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) scores, a measure of dementia severity, was 0.44 points. That figure meets the threshold for statistical significance.

Sharon Sha, a professor of neurology at Stanford University School of Medicine who led the trial, said the progress was another step forward in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

However, U.S. biotech news outlet Endpoints News characterized the results as “tepid.”

Sharon Sha, a professor of neurology at Stanford University School of Medicine, presents the results of a global Phase 3 clinical trial of AR1001, an oral Alzheimer's disease drug candidate developed by AriBio, at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's disease conference in Boston on Nov. 16. ARIBIO

Limitations to overcome

Despite achieving statistical significance in the subgroup of patients who had never taken dementia medication, the trial had a major limitation: The drug failed to demonstrate a statistically significant benefit across the full trial population of 1,535 patients. The difference in CDR-SB score changes between the treatment and placebo groups was just 0.11 points.

Before the trial began, AriBio had designed it to evaluate both the overall patient population and the subgroup that had never taken dementia medication. Under the trial's predefined criteria, meeting the statistical threshold in either group would count as a successful Phase 3 trial.

Other limitations also emerged. Although researchers found evidence that the drug acted on its intended biological pathway in the brain, its therapeutic benefits were not consistently demonstrated in tests measuring cognitive function and the ability to perform everyday activities.

The incidence of serious adverse events was similar between the two groups, at 10 percent among AR1001 recipients and 9.8 percent among placebo recipients. However, 5.2 percent of patients taking AR1001 discontinued treatment because of adverse events, compared to 1.7 percent in the placebo group — roughly three times as many. Diarrhea and dizziness were also more common among those receiving AR1001.

The company plans to conduct additional trials to assess the drug's long-term efficacy and safety.

An older patient at a hospital in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, walks in the hallway on April 4, 2024. YONHAP

Alzheimer's drug candidates in development

Developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease is particularly challenging because the disease has complex causes and progresses at different rates among patients.

Only two drugs have been approved in the United States for their ability to slow Alzheimer's disease progression: the antibody treatments Leqembi and Kisunla. Both are administered through intravenous infusions and work by removing amyloid-beta deposits from the brain.

At the same conference, Leqembi developers Eisai and Biogen also presented findings showing that patients who received the drug for five years had a 36 percent lower risk of disease progression than a comparison group whose disease followed its natural course without treatment.

Leqembi and Kisunla carry risks of brain swelling and bleeding. This requires patients to undergo regular MRI scans during treatment. Patients also face the inconvenience of receiving intravenous infusions at hospitals, with each session lasting 30 minutes to an hour.

To improve convenience, Eisai and Biogen have launched a subcutaneous version of Leqembi that patients can administer at home in just 30 seconds. The injectable treatment is available in the United States and Japan, with a launch in China expected soon.

Hands hold a puzzle-shaped representation of a human head GETTY IMAGES BANK

The race still continues

As of January this year, 158 Alzheimer's drug candidates were undergoing clinical trials worldwide, including 36 in Phase 3.

Other oral drug candidates being developed to slow Alzheimer's progression include ALZ-801 from U.S.-based Alzheon and buntanetap from Annovis Bio, both of which are undergoing Phase 3 trials.

In Korea, GemVax & KAEL has received approval to begin a Phase 3 trial of its subcutaneous drug candidate GV1001, while Shaperon has completed a Phase 1 trial of its oral treatment candidate Nucerin. Korean biotech companies ADEL and Oscotec also signed a licensing agreement last year with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for ADEL-Y01, potentially worth up to 1.53 trillion won ($1.15 billion).

AriBio's latest results come 15 years after the company acquired mirodenafil, an ingredient originally developed for erectile dysfunction treatment, from SK Chemicals in 2011 and began developing it as an Alzheimer's therapy.

The company plans to apply for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as the end of this year. The key question is whether regulators will accept the positive findings from a subgroup of patients as sufficient evidence to approve the drug. No timeline has been set for an application for regulatory approval in Korea.





BY CHOI EUN-KYUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



