A new a-peel: Potato chips revamp their image from junk food to healthy snack

A shopper looks at snacks made by Korean snack producer Orion in a grocery store in China. ORION

The shift in perception and the variety of chip flavors have resulted in Korean food companies pulling in hundreds of billions of won on potato-based snacks alone.

Potato chips are proving that they’re no small potatoes, pulling in hundreds of billions of won for Korean food companies as their image shifts from junk food to a relatively healthier, less-processed treat.

Sales of the Korean confectionery giant Orion’s potato-based snacks reached 874 billion won ($607.4 million) in 2025, according to the company on Friday. Sales have climbed steadily from 740 billion won in 2023 to 797 billion won in 2024, and Orion now expects annual revenue from potato snacks alone to surpass 1 trillion won.

Another popular snack company, Haitai Confectionery & Foods, posted 550 billion won in sales in 2024.

Nongshim — which, at 22.4 percent, ranked No. 1 on Realmeter’s survey on consumer preferences for Korean potato chip brands in 2021 — generated 49.8 billion won in sales in 2025.

This success has turned the potato chip aisle in stores into a battleground. Orion, which founded a potato research center in 1988, has even developed special varieties of potatoes to produce chips with enhanced flavors.

Haitai Confectionery & Foods has partnered with Japanese snack maker Calbee, which has long been regarded as a leader in the potato-based snack market. The partnership resulted in yakiniku (Japanese barbecue)-flavored Calbee chips in 2025, followed by a Salmon Sushi Flavor in June.

A customer browses the snack aisle of a store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 19. NEWS1

Nongshim teamed up with Dongdaemun Yupdduk, a popular tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) franchise known for its spicy flavors, to launch tteokbokki-flavored chips in June.

The flood of new flavors has even spawned a wave of YouTube videos comparing and ranking different potato chips in the market.

The real transformation isn’t just in the flavors — it’s in consumers’ perceptions as well. Potato chips, once criticized for being high in carbohydrates and fried in oil, are increasingly viewed by the public as a relatively healthy snack.

“Potato chips are made from real potatoes, so consumers know exactly what the main ingredient is,” a retail industry source said. “They also go through fewer processing stages than flour-based snacks, which has helped create an image of potato chips as a healthier option.”

Thumbnails of YouTube videos comparing different potato chips in the market SCREEN CAPTURE

Data from the government’s Rural Development Administration shows that raw potatoes contain 70 calories per 100 grams, a much lower figure than flour’s 370 calories per 100 grams.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs also found that potatoes contain about three times as much vitamin C as apples. Eating two potatoes provides an adult’s recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

Additionally, since potatoes can be baked, steamed or fried, manufacturers have the flexibility to create snacks for health-conscious consumers.

The shift in perception is already showing up on store shelves.

Crown launched a cheddar cheese version of Awesome, a snack made with steamed rather than fried potatoes, in June. Lotte Wellfood’s Easy High-Protein Potato Chips and Cruntin potato chips, available at Olive Young, have built a following among fitness enthusiasts, who say that the snacks “help prevent muscle loss.” Convenience store chain CU’s oven-baked potato chips have gained traction as well.

Customers browse snacks in a grocery store in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 21. YONHAP

Korean potato chips have also found a growing audience abroad.

Orion, which operates in China and Vietnam, generates 73 percent of its potato-based snack revenue from overseas markets. Its Swing Chips became the No. 2 best-selling Orion product in China this year, surpassing the fan-favorite Choco Pie. Its Oh! Gamja ranked No. 1 and generated 260 billion won in sales in China alone in 2025.

The company has also developed flavors tailored to local tastes, including the cilantro taco-flavored Swing Chips and garlic butter-flavored Oh! Gamja.

Haitai Confectionery & Foods’ Honey Butter Chip also drew international attention in 2022 after topping Canada’s T&T Supermarket’s ranking of Asian snacks priced under 10 Canadian dollars ($7).





BY KANG BO-HYUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]