4 Korean defense companies listed among world's top 100 defense firms

Four Korean companies made Defense News' global top 100, with Hanwha rising six places on $10.44 billion in defense revenue.

Four major Korean defense companies have ranked among the world's top 100 defense companies selected by a U.S. defense news outlet, a report showed Monday, as the Asian country seeks to bolster defense exports.

Defense News released the list of the top 100 defense firms, including Hanwha, LIG Nex1, Hyundai Rotem and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). Four American firms, Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman, took the top four spots.

Hanwha ranked 16th with its 2025 defense revenue totaling about $10.44 billion, up from 22nd place in last year's list.

LIG Nex1 took 52nd place with defense revenue totalling about $3.03 billion, up from 53rd place, while Hyundai Rotem ranked 61st, up from 67th place. KAI ranked 74th, down from 62nd place.

The four Korean companies have appeared on Defense News' Top 100 Defense Companies list for the second consecutive year.





Yonhap