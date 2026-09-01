4 Korean defense companies listed among world's top 100 defense firms

Four Korean companies made Defense News' global top 100, with Hanwha rising six places on $10.44 billion in defense revenue.

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(서울=뉴스1) = 한화오션이 최대 60조원 규모의 캐나다 잠수함 사업(CPSP)에서 해외유수 방산업체들을 제치고 2배수로 압축한 최종 결선 그룹에 이름을 올렸다. 캐나다 해군은 지난 1998년 영국 해군으로부터 도입해 보유 중인 2400톤 빅토리아급 잠수함 4척을 대체하기 위해 잠수함 조달 사업을 추진 중이다. 사진은 한화오션이 건조한 장보고 III Batch-2 잠수함. (한화오션 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지) 2025.8.26/뉴스1
Hanwha Ocean’s Jangbogo III Batch-2 submarine cuts through the water.

Four major Korean defense companies have ranked among the world's top 100 defense companies selected by a U.S. defense news outlet, a report showed Monday, as the Asian country seeks to bolster defense exports.

Defense News released the list of the top 100 defense firms, including Hanwha, LIG Nex1, Hyundai Rotem and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). Four American firms, Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman, took the top four spots.

Hanwha ranked 16th with its 2025 defense revenue totaling about $10.44 billion, up from 22nd place in last year's list.

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LIG Nex1 took 52nd place with defense revenue totalling about $3.03 billion, up from 53rd place, while Hyundai Rotem ranked 61st, up from 67th place. KAI ranked 74th, down from 62nd place.

The four Korean companies have appeared on Defense News' Top 100 Defense Companies list for the second consecutive year.


Yonhap

lig nex1 kai industry hyundai rotem hanwha defense business

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