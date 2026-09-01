4 Korean defense companies listed among world's top 100 defense firms

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Korea sets $15.6 billion budget for chips and AI initiatives in 2027
The total 2027 budget stands at 820.9 trillion won ($60.5 billion), a 12.8 percent on-year increase, with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment's budget set to an all-time high of 25.73 trillion won.
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Chipotle makes Asia debut in Seoul
The U.S. Mexican chain opens its first Asian restaurant near Gangnam Station, betting on local ingredients and a no-surcharge customization model.
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E-Land Park to open luxury Grand Kensington resort with Picasso ceramics exhibition
E-Land Park will open the members-only Grand Kensington Seorak Beach luxury resort in October, featuring a private beach and a permanent public exhibition of more than 130 Picasso ceramic works.
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K-food finds booming new market in Mongolia’s convenience stores
Korean food exports to Mongolia have surged as young consumers embrace convenience-store meals, snacks, beer and restaurant brands.