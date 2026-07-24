2024년 3월 5일 공개한 자필 입장문과 걸그룹 에스파의 카리나. [뉴스1, 화면 캡처]





Korea's 'Notes app apology': Why celebrities address their most delicate moments by hand

한국판 ‘메모장 사과문’… 연예인은 왜 가장 민감한 순간 손글씨를 택하나

Saturday, July 18, 2026





How does a K-pop idol respond to a scandal, a major life announcement or, in some cases, something that becomes both?

scandal: 논란, 추문

K팝 아이돌은 논란에 휩싸이거나 인생의 중대한 일을 발표해야 할 때, 혹은 두 가지가 한꺼번에 닥쳤을 때 어떻게 대응할까.





First, they talk to their PR team. Then they pick up a pen.

pick up a pen: 펜을 들다

그들은 먼저 홍보팀과 상의한다. 그러고 나서 펜을 든다.





[중략]

When something threatens the bond between a star and their fans — from accusations of misconduct to conscription, dating rumors and even marriage announcements — celebrities often respond in one of the most analog forms available in the digital age: a handwritten letter.

threaten: 위협하다, 흔들다

bond: 유대, 관계

accusation: 의혹, 혐의

misconduct: 부적절한 행위, 비위

conscription: 징병

analog: 아날로그 방식의

부적절한 행동을 했다는 의혹부터 입대와 열애설, 심지어 결혼 발표까지 스타와 팬 사이의 유대를 흔들 만한 일이 생기면 연예인은 디지털 시대에 동원할 수 있는 가장 아날로그적인 수단 중 하나로 대응하곤 한다. 바로 손편지다.





The practice may seem decades old by now, as if Korean celebrities have always reached for pen and paper in moments of contrition or confession, but the ritual is much younger than it appears.

contrition: 회한

confession: 고백

ritual: 의식 절차, 의례, 관행

한국 연예인들이 사과하거나 무언가를 고백해야 할 때면 으레 종이와 펜부터 찾았을 것만 같은 모습이 마치 이제는 수십 년 이어져 온 관행처럼 보일 수 있지만, 이러한 의례의 역사는 생각보다 길지 않다.





Its emergence is closely tied to the same emotional and technological forces that helped transform K-pop into a global phenomenon: the digital revolution, which allowed artists to reach fans across borders, and the unusually intimate bond between Korean stars and their audiences. That connection has inspired extraordinary passion and loyalty while also feeding into the parasocial expectations that make a celebrity’s private choices feel deeply personal to fans.

emergence: 등장, 출현

be tied to: ~와 연관되다

extraordinary: 보기 드문, 기이한

feed into: ~에 반영되다

parasocial: 일방적인 친밀감에 기반한

이러한 현상의 등장은 K팝을 세계적인 열풍으로 성장시킨 것과 동일한 정서적, 기술적 동력과 밀접하게 맞물려 있다. 아티스트가 국경을 넘어 팬들과 만날 수 있게 한 디지털 혁명, 그리고 한국 연예인과 팬 사이에 형성된 유례없이 친밀한 유대감이 그것이다. 이 관계는 팬들의 남다른 열정과 충성심을 이끌어 냈지만, 동시에 연예인의 사적인 선택까지 팬들에게는 자신의 일처럼 받아들이게 만드는 준사회적 기대감을 형성하기도 했다.





When do celebrities pick up pens?

연예인은 언제 펜을 드나

Not every controversy warrants a handwritten apology, of course. A minor misunderstanding can be handled with an agency statement or social media post. Sometimes, a situation requires no public response at all.

warrant: 정당하게 만들다

minor: 경미한

handle: 처리하다, 다루다

물론 모든 논란에 손글씨 사과문을 필요로 하는 것은 아니다. 사소한 오해라면 소속사의 공식 입장문 혹은 소셜미디어 게시물로도 대응할 수 있다. 때로는 아예 공개적으로 대응할 필요가 없는 사안도 있다.





But when a situation is considered serious — or personal — enough, writing by hand replaces typing.

be considered: ~로 간주되다

replace: 대신하다, 대체하다

하지만 사안이 충분히 심각하거나 개인적인 문제로 여겨질 때는 손글씨가 자판을 대신하게 된다.





One prominent example occurred in 2020, when idols including BTS’s Jungkook and boy band Seventeen’s Mingyu were found to have visited venues in Itaewon, central Seoul, during the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak despite recommendations to socially distance. Some fans and critics began posting hashtags such as “Jungkook, write a handwritten apology,” specifically demanding the format.

prominent: 중요한, 유명한, 눈에 잘 띄는

outbreak: 발생, 확산

specifically: 명확히, 구체적으로

demand: 요구하다

대표적인 사례는 코로나19 사태 초기였던 2020년에 나왔다. 당시 사회적 거리 두기 권고에도 불구하고 BTS의 정국과 보이그룹 세븐틴의 민규를 비롯한 아이돌들이 서울 용산구 이태원의 업소를 방문한 사실이 알려졌다. 일부 팬과 비판 여론은 ‘정국_자필_사과문_써’ 등 해시태그를 올리며 손글씨라는 형식을 구체적으로 요구했다.





However, handwritten statements are not confined to Korea’s music scene. The practice extends across the broader entertainment industry and into its social and political realms. Paichai High School’s baseball team was recently embroiled in a controversy after it allegedly mocked the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement during a game. In response to the backlash, the team’s captain and coach issued handwritten apologies to the opposing school.

be confined to: ~에 국한되다

realm: 영역

be embroiled in: ~에 휘말리다

mock: 조롱하다

backlash: 반발, 역풍

하지만 손글씨 입장문은 국내 가요계에만 국한된 현상이 아니다. 이러한 관행은 연예계 전반은 물론 사회, 정치 영역으로 확대되고 있다. 최근 배재고 야구부는 경기 도중 5·18 광주민주화운동을 조롱했다는 의혹이 제기되며 논란에 휘말렸다. 비판 여론이 거세지자 야구부 주장과 감독은 상대 학교에 손글씨 사과문을 전달했다.

[후략]





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]