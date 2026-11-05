President Lee Jae Myung appears deep in thought during the second meeting of the Emergency Economic Review Task Force on June 9, 2025, shortly after taking office, at the then-presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/NEWS1





Jang Deok-jin

The author is a professor of sociology at Seoul National University.





Let us assume that human beings act rationally. Rational behavior means comparing the consequences of available choices and selecting the one that best matches one's preferences. The essential question is whether a person's choices are consistent with what that person wants and believes about the consequences of each alternative.

Most rational choices are made under constraints. Finding the best home on a limited budget or pursuing a president's policy agenda when the opposition controls Parliament are examples of rational choice under constraints. Therefore, choosing something does not necessarily mean wanting it. It may simply be the best option among those realistically available.

But matters change when a constraint is not a matter of degree, such as insufficient money or parliamentary seats, but the absolute need to avoid one particular outcome. This produces what is called a "lexicographic preference." Just as a dictionary sorts words beginning with the same first letter according to subsequent letters, a person first rules out an unacceptable outcome and only then ranks the remaining possibilities. Avoidance takes precedence over everything else.

Inevitably, decisions made under such restrictions may yield worse results than decisions made without them. What appears irrational to outsiders can nevertheless be perfectly rational to someone who believes a particular outcome must be avoided at all costs.

For this strategy to succeed, however, the person must conceal what they are determined to avoid. Once negotiating partners discover that absolute priority, they can estimate how far the person will concede, destroying their bargaining power. If North Korea believes the Korean government will avoid heightened military tensions under any circumstances, Pyongyang can engage in provocations involving wooden-box mines or artillery deployments, confident that Seoul will not respond by escalating tensions as a conservative government might.

We need not presume that President Lee Jae Myung is determined above all else to escape legal jeopardy. Yet on repeated occasions, he has behaved in ways that could be interpreted as revealing an intense desire to have criminal charges dropped. Courts can admit consistent statements as evidence. Likewise, his consistent behavior has led the public to form strong suspicions.

If we assume that avoiding legal jeopardy is the president's overriding, lexicographic preference, decisions that seem irrational to ordinary citizens become easier to understand. Why would he risk falling approval ratings by appointing a justice minister only from among members of a group seeking dismissal of charges against him or lawyers connected to the Daejang-dong development scandal? Why attack the chief justice, attempting to discredit him while shaking the constitutional separation of powers?

Why insist that social media is his lifeline despite widespread public concerns and appeals from veteran figures in his own political camp? Why undermine fundamental institutions of party democracy in favor of direct democracy driven by hard-line party members whose behavior raises serious concerns about fascism?

The problem is that everyone knows what he seems to want to avoid. Opposition politicians and citizens who don't support him have a strong basis for criticism. Swing voters care deeply about fairness, and behavior suggesting that personal survival matters more than the country's interests drives them away.

The most painful attacks, however, come from behind, within his own camp. In polarized politics, hard-line supporters have learned from the president's own past conduct that direct democracy exercised by committed party members can become a formidable source of power. They now understand that simply bombarding him with uncompromising demands from behind can sap his strength.

Because they believe he cannot afford to confront his legal risks, they assume they can pressure him without restraint. Even if driven into a corner within his own political camp, they calculate, he has nowhere else to go. His overriding vulnerability gives those ostensibly on his side leverage over him.

The president is therefore in an unfavorable strategic position. If he remains obsessed with avoiding legal jeopardy through measures that distort institutions, including the cancellation of criminal charges, the space available to him will continue shrinking under attacks from both front and rear.

Breaking free of the boundaries of his political camp might open a path toward a political solution. Yet choices involving risk are frightening to those who must make them, however rational they may be. Whether he can cast off the absolute constraint he has imposed on himself remains to be seen.









대통령의 전략적 입지가 불리한 이유

장덕진 서울대 사회학과 교수

인간은 합리적으로 행동한다고 가정하자. 합리적으로 행동한다는 것은 선택 가능한 대안들의 결과를 비교하고, 그중 자신의 선호에 가장 부합하는 대안을 선택한다는 뜻이다. 이때 핵심은 행위자가 원하는 것(선호)과 믿음(어떤 대안을 선택하면 어떤 결과가 올 것이라는 인과관계)에 비추어 선택이 일관된가 하는 점이다.

대부분의 합리적 선택은 일정한 제약 하에서 이루어진다. 부족한 자금 한도 안에서 최선의 주거 환경을 찾는다든가, 여소야대 국면에서 대통령이 원하는 정책을 구현하려는 시도도 모두 제약하의 합리적 선택으로 볼 수 있다. 그러니 어떤 사람이 무엇을 선택했다고 해서 그 사람이 반드시 그걸 원했다고 볼 수는 없다. 그는 ‘실현 가능한 대안’ 중에서 그나마 최선을 택한 것이다.

그런데 행위자가 가지고 있는 제약이 부족한 자금이나 부족한 의석 같은 ‘정도’의 문제가 아니라, 여러 가능한 결과들 중 어떤 결과만큼은 반드시 피하고 싶다는 ‘회피’의 문제라면 얘기가 조금 달라진다. 이때 그의 합리성은 만족이 큰 순서를 따르는 일반적 방식과 다르다. 이것을 보통 ‘사전식 선호(lexicographic preference)’라고 하는데, 국어사전 첫 장을 펼치면 일단 ‘가’로 시작하는 단어들부터 나오고 그 이후에 나오는 글자가 무엇이냐에 따라 순서가 정해지는 것과 같다. 즉 사전식 선호는 ‘가가’ → ‘가나’ → ‘가다’와 같이 어느 하나를 무조건 정해놓고 나머지 대안들의 순서를 정하는 것이다. 반드시 회피하고 싶은 결과가 있다면 그것부터 무조건 배제하고 나머지 대안들의 우선 순위를 정하게 된다. 당연한 일이지만, 무언가를 회피한 상태의 합리적 선택은 그런 회피를 할 필요가 없을 때의 선택보다 더 낮은 성과를 낼 수 밖에 없다. 그러니 그의 선택은 회피와 상관없는 다른 사람들 눈에는 비합리적으로 보이지만 반드시 회피해야 하는 본인에게는 합리적 선택이다.

이 전략이 잘 작동하려면 그가 무엇을 회피하고 싶은지 감춰야 한다. 절대로 피하려는 결과가 있다는 것을 상대방이 알면 상대는 그가 어디까지 양보할 것인지를 쉽게 가늠할 수 있게 되고, 그러면 그는 협상력을 잃게 된다. 한국 정부가 북한과 긴장 국면을 형성하는 것만큼은 절대로 피하고 싶어한다는 것을 알면, 북한은 목함지뢰나 자주포 설치 같은 도발을 제멋대로 하는 것과 마찬가지다. 그렇게 하더라도 보수 정부처럼 긴장국면을 조성하지는 않을 것이라고 생각하기 때문이다.

대통령이 사법 리스크 만큼은 어떻게든 피하고 싶어한다고 예단할 필요는 없겠다. 하지만 그는 여러 계기를 통해 공소 취소를 간절히 원하는 것으로 해석될 수 있는 일관된 행동을 보여주었다. 일관된 진술은 법정에서도 증거로 채택되는 경우가 많으니 국민은 이미 그 일관된 행동에서 상당한 심증을 가지게 되었다. 대통령의 행동이 사법 리스크는 무조건 피한다는 ‘사전식 선호’를 따르고 있다고 가정하면 국민들 눈에는 비합리적으로 보일 수 있는 것들이 왜 그에게는 합리적일 수 있는지 이해하기가 좀 쉬워진다. 왜 지지율 하락을 감수하면서까지 공소 취소 모임 구성원이나 대장동 변호사 중에서만 법무부 장관을 임명하고 싶어하는지, 왜 삼권분립을 흔들면서 대법원장을 공격하고 그에게 오명을 덧씌우려 하는지, 왜 수많은 국민의 우려와 여권 원로들의 당부에도 불구하고 SNS는 목숨줄이라고 고집을 부리는지, 왜 정당민주주의의 근본적 제도를 깨고 파시즘의 혐의가 짙은 강성 당원과 직접 민주주의를 선호하는지 등이다.

문제는 그가 무엇을 피하고 싶어하는지 모두가 안다는 점이다. 야당이나 그를 지지하지 않는 국민들은 대통령을 비판할 수 있는 강력한 소재를 얻게 된다. 중도층의 정서는 공정성에 흔들리는데, 나라보다 개인의 안위가 우선인 것처럼 보이는 행동은 중도의 이탈을 부추긴다. 하지만 가장 아픈 것은 등 뒤로부터 오는 진영 내부의 공격이다. 양극화된 정치에서 강성 지지층의 직접 민주주의가 권력이 된다는 것을, 그들은 대통령 본인의 지나간 행보로부터 철저히 학습했다. 이제 그들은 등 뒤에서 감당할 수 없는 강경한 요구를 쏟아내는 것만으로도 대통령의 힘을 뺄 수 있다는 것을 알고 있다. 대통령이 사법 리스크만큼은 절대 피하고 싶어 한다는 것을 알기 때문에 마음 놓고 두들겨도 진영 내부에서 속수무책으로 코너에 몰릴 뿐 달리 갈 곳이 없을 것이라고 생각하는 것이다.

대통령은 매우 불리한 전략적 위치에 놓여있다. 사법 리스크를 피하기 위해 공소 취소와 같이 제도를 뒤트는 것에 집착한다면 전후방에서 모두 공격받는 그의 입지는 점점 더 좁아질 것이다. 진영의 벽을 부수고 나올 수 있다면 정치적 해법의 길이 열릴지도 모른다. 그러나 위험을 수반한 선택은 아무리 합리적이어도 당사자에게는 두렵게 마련이다. 그가 스스로에게 씌운 절대적 제약을 걷어차버릴 수 있을지 두고 볼 일이다.