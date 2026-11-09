Fuel price controls and a semiconductor-led export boom may be hiding weakening household finances and deeper structural vulnerabilities.

Cho Min-geun

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





“Before the war: $2.98. After the war: $4.89.”

During the U.S. midterm elections, groups against U.S. President Donald Trump installed billboards along highways in key battleground states. The signs highlighted soaring gasoline prices following the Iran war.

U.S. politics has an unwritten rule known as the “$4 taboo”: Once gasoline exceeds $4 per gallon, winning an election becomes virtually impossible.

In 2008, when gasoline first crossed that threshold, Democrats captured the White House. In 2024, following high oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Republicans regained power. This year’s midterms followed the same pattern. U.S. media attributed the “blue wave” sweeping even traditional Republican strongholds to public anger over expensive fuel and persistent inflation.

Judging solely by economic indicators, Trump’s record was not particularly poor. Third quarter growth reached an annualized 3.4 percent, exceeding market expectations, and unemployment remained relatively modest at 4.2 percent.

The problem was how Americans experienced the economy. Real disposable income, a measure of purchasing power, declined, and inflation-adjusted consumption remained virtually stagnant. Enormous AI investments by hyperscalers boosted growth, but high prices and interest rates left ordinary consumers financially worse off. The economy always matters, but its different dimensions tell different stories.

What about Korea?

With growth rebounding into the 3 percent range and inflation remaining in the upper 2 percent range, the economy appears to be performing reasonably well. But these figures conceal significant distortions.

The biggest factor keeping inflation below 3 percent is the government’s petroleum price ceiling, now entering its eighth month. Between March and August, gasoline prices rose 16.5 percent in Korea, compared to 28.8 percent in the United States. The Bank of Korea estimates that the ceiling reduced consumer inflation by 0.6 percentage points. Without it, inflation would likely have exceeded 3 percent, as in the United States.

The question is whether this arrangement can last.

The cost of artificially lowering fuel prices is accumulating on the government’s books. This year’s supplementary budget allocated 4.2 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in reserve funds to compensate refiners for losses, assuming the measure would last no longer than six months.

But the emergency intervention has continued indefinitely. Another 1.4 trillion won has been included in next year’s budget to cover fourth quarter costs, bringing the combined total to more than 5.6 trillion won.

Given oil price trends, even ending the program this year looks uncertain. Officials who occasionally discussed an exit strategy have fallen silent. The Bank of Korea governor publicly warned that prolonged intervention would distort pricing structures and create fiscal problems.

The semiconductor boom driving Korea’s economic recovery raises similar questions about sustainability.

Following the Democratic victory in the U.S. elections, signs emerged that AI data center construction could slow. Financial markets anticipated the consequences. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fluctuated, dragging down the Korean stock market.

Semiconductors accounted for 73 percent of this year’s increase in exports. Their share of total exports climbed from around 30 percent in the first half to 49 percent last month. Even a slight weakening of this heavily concentrated growth engine exposes the economy’s underlying vulnerabilities.

The greatest danger of misleading economic indicators is that they conceal structural weaknesses and delay necessary reforms.

The widening gap between exports and domestic demand is only one problem. Korea’s automobile industry, a major exporter supporting 1.5 million jobs, faces mounting competition from Chinese EVs.

Meanwhile, AI disruption is transforming “jobless growth” into something more troubling: growth that increasingly eliminates employment opportunities for young people.

Economic growth figures and controlled inflation cannot substitute for sustainable competitiveness or improved household finances. Temporary price controls and extraordinary semiconductor demand may provide breathing room, but neither can permanently resolve underlying weaknesses.

Before dissatisfaction beneath the headline statistics erupts into a broader economic crisis, policymakers must reconsider their prevailing optimism and prepare a credible plan B.

The warning is especially relevant because headline growth can encourage complacency precisely when households and businesses face mounting pressure. A temporary cushion against rising energy costs is useful, but the longer it remains in place, the harder it becomes to distinguish genuine economic resilience from the effects of government intervention.









착시가 걷힐 때

조민근 논설위원

‘전쟁 전 2.98달러, 전쟁 후 4.89달러’.

미국 중간선거가 한창이던 때 주요 격전지 고속도로변에 반(反)트럼프 진영이 세운 대형 광고판이 들어섰다. 이란 전쟁으로 급등한 휘발유값을 겨냥한 것이었다. 미국 정가 속설에는 이른바 ‘4달러의 금기’가 있다. 휘발유 가격이 갤런(3.78L)당 4달러를 넘으면 아무리 용빼는 재주가 있어도 선거에서 이길 수 없다는 것이다. 미국 휘발유값이 처음 4달러를 넘어섰던 2008년 대선에서 정권은 민주당에 넘어갔다. 러시아·우크라이나 전쟁 여파에 유가가 고공행진을 했던 2024년 대선에선 거꾸로 공화당이 정권을 되찾았다. 이번 중간선거 결과 역시 마찬가지다. 현지 언론들은 공화당의 오랜 텃밭까지 휩쓴 ‘블루 쓰나미(Blue Tsunami)’의 진앙을 고유가·고물가에 분노한 민심에서 찾고 있다.

사실 경기 지표만 보면 트럼프의 성적표가 그리 나쁜 건 아니다. 3분기 성장률은 3.4%(연율)로 시장의 예상치를 뛰어넘었고, 실업률도 4.2%로 높지 않다. 문제는 체감이다. 소비자의 구매력을 보여주는 실질 가처분소득은 오히려 뒷걸음질 쳤고, 물가 효과를 뺀 실질 소비는 사실상 제자리걸음을 했다. 하이퍼스케일러들이 주도한 천문학적 AI(인공지능) 투자가 성장률을 밀어 올렸지만, 고물가·고금리에 소비자들의 지갑 사정은 오히려 나빠졌다는 의미다. 언제나 ‘문제는 경제’지만, 그 경제에도 여러 층위가 있다.

우리 사정은 어떨까. 성장률이 3%대로 반등하는 상황에서 물가는 2% 후반대에서 움직이고 있으니 말 그대로 선방이다. 하지만 여기엔 ‘착시’도 작용하고 있다. 물가를 2%대에 잡아둔 최대 공신은 어느덧 시행 8개월째인 석유최고가격제다. 덕분에 올해 3~8월 휘발유 가격 상승률은 16.5%로 미국(28.8%)에 비해 크게 낮았다. 한국은행도 소비자물가 상승률을 0.6%포인트 낮추는 효과가 있었다고 추산한다. 최고가격제가 없었다면 미국처럼 3%대를 훌쩍 넘었을 것이란 얘기다.

문제는 지속 가능성이다. 깎아준 유가는 ‘외상 장부’에 차곡차곡 쌓이고 있다. 정부는 올해 추가경정예산에서 정유사 손실보전용으로 예비비 4조2000억원을 편성해 놨다. 길어야 6개월 정도 가지 않겠느냐는 예상에서였다. 하지만 비상조치가 기약 없이 이어지며 내년 예산안에 4분기분으로 다시 1조4497억원을 반영했다. 합치면 5조6000억원이 넘는다. 유가 흐름을 보면 연내에 마무리될 수 있을지도 미지수다. 간간이 출구전략을 언급하던 당국자들의 목소리도 아예 쑥 들어갔다. 수요와 공급을 조절하는 가격 신호가 작동을 멈추며 경제 곳곳에 비효율도 쌓여가고 있다. 한은 총재가 공개적으로 “장기화하면 가격 구조가 왜곡되고, 재정에 문제가 생긴다”며 우려의 목소리를 낸 건 그래서다.

성장률 반등을 이끌고 있는 반도체 초호황 역시 지속 가능성에 의문이 제기되긴 마찬가지다. 미국 선거에서 민주당이 승리하자 당장 AI 데이터센터 건설부터 속도 조절에 들어갈 것이란 움직임이 나오고 있다. 시장이 한발 앞서 우려를 반영하며 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스 주가가 흔들리자 한국 증시는 속절없이 추락하고 있다. 그도 그럴 것이 올해 수출 증가액의 73%가 반도체에서 나오면서, 전체 수출에서 차지하는 비중도 상반기 30%대에서 지난달 49%로 높아졌다. 쏠림이 빚은 착시가 아주 살짝 걷혔을 뿐인데 우리 경제의 민낯이 그대로 드러나고 있는 것이다.

착시의 가장 큰 부작용은 구조적 문제를 덮고, 해결의 노력을 지연시킨다는 것이다. 비단 수출과 내수 간 격차만 문제가 아니다. 대표적 수출산업이자 150만 명의 일자리를 책임지고 있는 자동차도 중국 전기차의 공습에 흔들리는 판국이다. AI의 충격에 ‘고용 없는 성장’은 어느덧 ‘청년 고용 소멸형 성장’으로 악화하고 있다. 지표 아래 아우성이 본격적으로 터져 나오기 전에 낙관론에 쏠려 있는 정책 기조를 재점검하고, 플랜B도 마련해 둬야 할 때다.