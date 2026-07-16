

Jang Deok-jin

The author is a professor of sociology at Seoul National University.





The essence of taxation is not a matter of how much money is collected but of democracy itself. Only after society reaches an agreement about what kinds of taxes should exist, why they should be imposed and who should bear them can the amount be debated. If the state simply takes money without such consent, it ceases to resemble a government and starts to resemble a street gang. That is the logic behind the democratic principle that there should be no taxation without representation.

Koreans, diligent taxpayers by nature, rarely revisit the lessons they learned in elementary school. Ask people why they pay taxes and most will answer with another question: Isn’t paying taxes one of the duties of citizens? They are correct. Article 38 of the Constitution defines tax payment as a civic obligation.

But the conversation can continue. Ask whether they were ever told why taxation is a duty, and silence often follows. People know they must pay but cannot explain why. Ask whether they would still accept that obligation if the government demanded half of their wealth or 70 percent of it. The silence grows longer. Then ask one final question: Would they still pay if everyone else were exempt and only they were required to contribute?

Most people react with disbelief. They may occasionally feel burdened by taxes, but they assume everyone else is paying as well. Yet what if they discovered that they alone had been carrying the burden all along?

The examples in this hypothetical conversation are not imaginary. Korea’s highest income tax rate stands at 49.5 percent. The top inheritance tax rate, once 50 percent, was lowered to 40 percent in 2024. Both remain among the highest among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) nations. In some cases, the capital gains tax rate can reach 70 percent, a figure extraordinary by international standards. The notion of paying half or even 70 percent of one’s income or assets is therefore not an exaggeration but a reality.

Taxes that fall on some citizens but not others are also common. Roughly one-third of wage earners pay no income tax at all, about twice the OECD average. One in three workers contributes nothing, while the top 10 percent of earners shoulder most of the burden. Korea is thus filled with taxpayers who surrender more than half their income to taxes they barely understand while watching others pay nothing.

President Lee Jae Myung has announced plans to preside over a public debate on real estate taxes. It is difficult to understand why such a debate is necessary when the nature of Korea’s problem is already clear. Combined taxes on owning and transferring property rank fifth among OECD countries and amount to more than twice the organization’s average, making Korea a country with a particularly heavy real estate tax burden.

The president and his advisers, however, speak only of low property holding taxes while omitting transaction taxes and proposing higher levies on ultrahigh-priced homes. Presenting only selected facts distorts the truth. At a Cabinet meeting, the president even conducted a real-time online poll asking participants where the threshold for an ultrahigh-priced home should be set.

Many experts, and the OECD itself, have recommended a different approach: Lower transaction taxes and raise holding taxes. In Korea, where real estate accounts for 70 to 80 percent of household assets, such reforms would require careful design, including consideration of how quickly wealth could shift into other asset classes. Though politically unpopular in the short term, such changes could lay the groundwork for healthier public finances in the long run.

The government appears reluctant to correct Korea’s unusual inversion of high transaction taxes and relatively low holding taxes. Raising holding taxes across the board could damage electoral prospects in the next parliamentary election or complicate efforts to retain power. Instead, policymakers focus on a small number of ultrahigh-priced homes.

Taxation is fundamentally a question of democracy. The French and American Revolutions were, in part, fierce reactions against taxes imposed without proper representation. Korea must openly debate and build consensus on the reversal between holding and transaction taxes, the reduction of income tax exemptions and the country’s chronic problem of narrow tax bases and high rates.

If misguided policies continue to undermine citizens’ abilities to accumulate wealth while shifting responsibility onto a small group of diligent taxpayers, the problem extends beyond taxation itself and begins to erode democracy. The danger becomes even greater when policies are justified through hasty debates or opaque online polls lacking transparent procedures and credible methodologies.

When governments wield taxation as a political weapon, democracy suffers. At a time when Korea must prepare for fundamental changes in tax policy brought by population aging and AI, the country should not make its already politicized tax system even more fragmented. The only remedy is an awakening among taxpayers, who are also voters. Citizens must ask why they pay taxes, how much they pay and why the burden falls on them. Korea needs not compliant taxpayers, but empowered ones.





세금을 휘두르면 민주주의가 망가진다

장덕진 서울대 사회학과 교수

세금의 본질은 얼마냐라는 액수의 문제가 아니라 민주주의의 문제이다. 어떤 종류의 세금을 왜 내고 누가 내자고 합의가 되어야 액수를 따질 수 있는 것이지, 합의 없이 돈만 빼앗아가면 국가가 아니라 뒷골목 건달이다. 이것이 민주주의 국가에서 세금의 기본 원칙인 “대표 없이 세금 없다”는 원리이다. 착한 납세자인 한국인들은 아직도 초등학교 때 배운 것을 되묻지 않는다. 사람들에게 왜 세금을 내야 하느냐고 물으면 대부분 초등학교 때 배운대로 국민의 의무 아니냐고 반문한다. 맞다. 헌법 제38조에 나와있는 국민의 의무이다. 질문을 이어가보자. “그럼 혹시 납세가 왜 국민의 의무인지 설명을 들으셨나요?” 묵묵부답이다. 왜 그런지는 모르지만 하여간 의무라니까 낸다는 착한 납세자들에게 질문을 이어간다. “그럼 얼마까지 의무인가요? 선생님 재산의 절반 혹은 70%를 내라고 해도 의무니까 내실 건가요?” 침묵이 이어진다. 마지막 질문. “남들은 안 내고 선생님한테만 내라고 해도 의무니까 내실 건가요?” 설마 그럴 리가 있겠냐는 반응이다. 살면서 세금이 부담스러울 때야 누구나 있겠지만 남들 다 내는 거라고 생각하며 살았다는 얘기다. 그런데 알고 보니 여태 나만 내고 있었다면?

이 대화에서 예시로 든 것들은 모두 현실 속에 존재하는 세금들이다. 소득세 최고세율 49.5%이고 상속세 최고 세율도 50%였다가 2024년에 40%로 바뀌었다. 둘 다 OECD 최고 수준이다. 양도세를 가장 많이 내게 되는 경우 세율은 70%로 기네스 세계기록 감이다. 그러니 “절반 혹은 70%”라는 세율은 과장이 아니라 현실이다. 남들은 안 내는데 나만 내는 세금도 널렸다. 근로소득 면세자는 약 33%로 OECD 평균의 두 배나 된다. 근로소득자 3명중 1명은 한 푼도 안 내는 세금이고, 실제로는 상위 10%가 소득세의 거의 대부분을 감당한다. 그러니 한국에는 왜 내는지 모르는 세금을 소득의 절반 이상 내고, 남들은 안 내도 나만 내는 순진한 납세자들이 넘쳐난다는 얘기다.

부동산 세금을 놓고 대통령이 직접 주재하는 토론회가 열린다고 한다. 한국의 부동산 세금 문제가 무엇인지는 이미 분명해서 토론회가 왜 필요한지는 어리둥절하다. 한국의 보유세와 거래세를 합한 부동산 세금 총액은 OECD 5위이고 평균의 두 배가 넘어서 세부담이 매우 높은 나라이다. 대통령과 그의 참모들은 거래세 얘기는 쏙 빼고 보유세가 낮다고만 얘기하고, 초고가 주택의 보유세를 더 올리자고 말한다. 사실 중에 일부만 선택적으로 말함으로써 진실을 왜곡하는 소극적 거짓말이다. 심지어 대통령이 국무회의에서 초고가 주택 기준을 얼마로 할지를 놓고 실시간 댓글 투표까지 했다. 대통령의 취향과는 달리, 실제로 많은 전문가들이 지적하고 OECD가 제안하는 세제 개편 방안은 거래세를 낮추고 보유세를 높이는 것이다. 물론 한국의 경우에는 전체 자산 중 부동산이 차지하는 비중이 70~80%로 매우 높기 때문에 보유세 인상과 다른 자산으로의 이전 속도 등을 정교하게 설계해야 할 것이다. 이렇게 하면 단기적인 반발은 있겠지만 장기적으로 지속가능한 건전한 재정이 만들어질 수 있다. 정부는 한국에만 존재하는 보유세와 거래세의 기괴한 역전 현상을 손볼 생각은 없는 것 같다. 보유세를 보편적으로 인상해 놓으면 다음 총선이나 정권 재창출은 물 건너갈 것이기 때문이다. 그러니 애꿎은 초고가 주택을 물고 늘어진다.

세금은 본질적으로 민주주의의 문제이다. 프랑스 대혁명이나 미국 독립전쟁은 대표하지 않는 세금에 대한 강력한 반격의 결과였다. 보유세와 거래세의 역전현상, 소득세 면세자를 줄이고 세원을 확대하는 방안, 한국 조세구조의 고질적 문제인 ‘좁은 세원, 높은 세율’ 등을 모두 꺼내놓고 솔직하게 토론하고 합의를 도출해야 한다. 잘못된 정책으로 국민의 자산 형성을 오히려 방해하면서 그 책임을 성실한 납세자인 특정 계층에 떠넘기는 행태가 반복된다면 단순히 세금의 문제를 넘어 민주주의를 훼손하는 문제가 된다. 더구나 섣부른 토론회와 정체불명의 댓글 투표 같은 것이 그 근거가 된다면 더욱 심각한 문제이다. 아무런 검증된 절차도 방법론도 없이 어떻게 선정됐는지 알 수 없는 사람들을 대상으로 얼마짜리부터 초고가주택인지를 물어보고 그것을 정책의 근거로 삼는다면 더욱 그렇다.

국가가 세금을 정치화해서 이리저리 휘두르는 것은 민주주의를 억압하는 것이다. 더구나 이 시점은 초고령사회와 인공지능의 등장으로 조세정책의 근본적인 전환을 신중하게 준비해야 할 때이다. 가뜩이나 극단적으로 정치화 되어버린 세금을 더 누더기로 만들어서는 안 된다. 민주주의를 훼손하는 세금을 응징하는 방법은 유권자이기도 한 납세자의 각성이다. 세금을 왜 내는지, 얼마를 내는지, 왜 내가 내는지 하나하나 따지고 요구해야 한다. 착한 납세자가 아니라 강한 납세자가 필요하다.